Manager Jim Crawford sits for a portrait before a Republic of Ireland U21 squad announcement at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Aaron Connolly and Festy Ebosele return to Ireland Under-21 duty in Jim Crawford’s squad for the Euro play-off against Israel later this month.

The pair have dropped out of Stephen Kenny’s senior squad, but Crawford will have to do without the likes of Gavin Bazunu, Nathan Collins and Jason Knight, who will all be playing for the senior Boys in Green against Scotland and Armenia at the time Ireland are bidding for a first ever U-21 Finals slot on September 23 and 27.

Considering how many players Crawford has had taken from him, and the injury loss of regular midfielder Gavin Kilkenny, the U-21 boss still has a very strong side to call on.

Luca Connell, now with Barnsley, is back on the Irish scene and there is a first call-up for midfielder Finn Azaz, now playing with Plymouth Argyle, but on a loan from Aston Villa.

“I’ve had a couple of chats with Aaron, about coming back to us,” said Crawford as he unveiled his chosen squad, “it’s good to get him back, we can’t neglect players with Aaron’s talent, this is a chance for him to show his worth and play his way back into Stephen’s (Kenny) thinking.

“I’ve had a few conversation with Aaron about coming back in to a great group that has got us this far. And he’s fine with it.”

Finn Azaz was on Crawford’s radar as Ireland’s Under-19’s coach, but “I could only pick 18 players for that age group. He’s doing really well now, he was on the EFL League Two team of the year last year and was Young Player of the Year for Newport last season and he’s an attacking player with an eye for goal.”

As is Luca Connell, who was the wunderkid of Irish football a few years ago. “Luca was at Celtic and it didn’t work out there and then he went to Scottish football’s third tier, which we both agreed was not good for his development.

“Now he’s at Barnsley and playing really well,” added Crawford. “I saw him play for Barnsley a few weeks ago, against Ipswich who are leading that league, and he was outstanding. If he’d gone to Barnsley earlier, I think he’d have been in my squads before now.”

Ireland Under-21 Squad (v Israel)

Goalkeepers: David Harrington (Cork City), Brian Maher (Derry City), Luke McNicholas (Sligo Rovers)

Defenders: Eiran Cashin (Derby County), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers), Mark McGuinness (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Cardiff City), Jake O’Brien (RWD Molenbeek, on loan from Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers), Joe Redmond (St Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City)

Midfielders: Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle, on loan from Aston Villa), Luca Connell (Barnsley), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (MK Dons), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell)

Forwards: Aaron Connolly (Venezia, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (MK Dons, on loan from Rotherham United), Liam Kerrigan (Como 1907), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Mipo Odubeko (Port Vale, on loan from West Ham United), Tyreik Wright (Bradford City, on loan from Aston Villa)