Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah to miss Nations League games over Covid protocols

Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah are set to miss Ireland's Nations League games with Wales and Finland after they were unable to travel home with the team after their penalty shootout heartache.

Connolly and Idah were unable to play after they were deemed close contacts of the FAI staff member who tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Bratislava after testing negative earlier in the week.

The duo's proximity to this individual on the plane was the reason they were deemed as close contacts.

Stephen Kenny pointed out afterwards that it's only under the Irish interpretation of distancing that they were ruled out.

Connolly and Idah have stayed in Slovakia along with the affected member of FAI staff and two other non-playing members of the FAI delegation but the plan is that they will return to their clubs in the UK.

The Irish team needed a special exemption from government to travel to Slovakia and return home straight to Dublin without having to undergo quarantine rules.

They are operating in a bubble during this camp so the outbreak was an unexpected setback for Kenny.

He will now have to plan without Connolly and Idah, the pair of strikers who started both games last month and were set to be involved in Slovakia with the Brighton player in the first XI and Norwich front man Idah viewed as an option off the bench.

