THERE has been mounting pressure from across the political spectrum for the FAI to reveal the details of former boss John Delaney's exit package.

'A very handsome golden handshake' - calls for FAI to reveal details of John Delaney's €350k exit package

He is believed to have left the football organisation with a package in the region of €350,000.

There is an expectation that the details of the confidential settlement will become apparent at the FAI's AGM in November.

However, in the wake of the news late on Saturday night that Mr Delaney had left the FAI, sport minister Shane Ross has said that State funding for the organisation can't be restored until the details of the exit package have been revealed.

There have been growing calls for the sums involved to be revealed now.

Sport committee chairman, Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd told Independent.ie he can't understand why the FAI don't just reveal the details immediately and accused the organisation of not being transparent.

John Delaney throws his tie into the crowd in Moscow after Ireland’s draw with Russia in 2011. Photo: David Maher / Sportsfile

He said the committee "will hold the FAI accountable in very respect including John Delaney’s exit package."

He responded to the belief that the figures will be revealed in November saying: "it will be almost Santa Claus time then.

"We don’t know now whether Santa has already come to John Delaney."

He said an independent forensic review of the FAI's corporate governance and financial administration carried out by KOSI Corporation Ltd is set to be delivered as early as next week.

The sport committee has agreed that the FAI should come before them after the report on this review is published.

One of its members, Sinn Féin's Jonathan O'Brien said he wants to see FAI representatives before the committee as early as this week.

John Delaney is believed to have left with an exit package in the region of €350,000 – considerably less than he had initially been looking for. Photo: Gerry Mooney

He claimed the FAI's handling of the John Delaney saga has been an "insult" to Irish football fans who will be angered by what he termed "a very handsome golden handshake".

Mr O'Brien said: "This is an urgent issue and cannot be kicked to the long grass.

"Transparency must be put in place and State funding should be kept suspended until the FAI meets the most basic standards of governance and openness about the public money they receive."

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy said the failure to disclose Mr Delaney's exit package shows "the penny still hasn’t dropped" in the organisation about the need for transparency.

She said the FAI are due back before the sport committee in October and by not releasing the details it’s "just pushing the debate into the future."

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock said: "I think every football fan welcomes things moving on from the FAI’s scandal ridden past and working on a football focused future."

He said this requires "transparency to be at the heart of matters".

"The fact that the FAI are choosing not to disclose the payoff for John Delaney until November doesn't bode well.

"I believe this figure should be disclosed fully now in whole, and clarity given as to whether the board approved it alongside appropriate legal advice," Mr Rock added.

The FAI has told Independent.ie this evening that they have no comment to make.

Online Editors