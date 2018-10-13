A point for Ireland - but they didn't prove one: No goals at the Aviva in disappointing Denmark stalemate

This was an Aviva Stadium clash with Denmark that fans will want to forget for very different reasons to last November's World Cup drubbing.

There's a strong chance that the details of this scoreless draw will quickly fade from the memory.

Denmark were ordinary without Christian Eriksen. Ireland remained ordinary despite a change of system. Stalemate was the consequence.

The glass half full take on this drab UEFA Nations League affair is that the defensive ship was steadied after two heavy competitive defeats.

The half empty viewpoint is that Denmark didn't need to win this game, and were comfortable for long spells against an Irish side that really must prevail against Wales on Tuesday to stay competitive in this new tournament.

O'Neill said in the preliminaries that his players would be well aware of their roles, but it took the crowd a few minutes to digest the manager's selection with Cyrus Christie's selection in midfield the main talking point.

The hosts effectively went with something approaching a 3-5-1-1 formation with Matt Doherty and James McClean as wing backs, and Jeff Hendrick pushed up closest to Shane Long with Christie and Callum O'Dowda either side of defensive midfielder Harry Arter.

It was suggested that the latter was returning with his own point to prove, but an early yellow for a rash tackle did not exactly represent a positive start.

Arter is industrious, and Ireland worked hard without the ball. What they lacked in the area was a player to really control the tempo and retain possession. There was perspiration without inspiration.

Ireland's best chance to break the deadlock before the interval was created in farcical circumstances with Denmark stopping play when Arter went down injured.

Hendrick opted to play on and pinched the ball before racing through for a one-on-one with Kasper Schmeichel that he managed to send wide of the post with bemused Danes jogging back. Schmeichel was furious and a row inevitably broke out in the aftermath.

Shane Duffy did steer a header wide from close range before the interval with set pieces the only real scenario where green shirts managed to get into the box.

But it was Denmark that finished the half stronger with Pione Sisto striking the post just after a let-off for Doherty who lost his balance in the area yet just about did enough to put off Mathias Jorgensen.

O'Neill was forced into a change at the break with Callum O'Dowda replaced due to the after-effects of an early knock. Enda Stevens was duly introduced with McClean switching inside to give an even more unusual look to Ireland's engine room.

Unsurprisingly, Denmark were sharper in that area and came close to the opener with a Simon Kjaer header from a corner cleared off the line by Arter.

The crowd were restless and O'Neill did try and make a positive change as the game entered its final quarter with Callum Robinson sent in for Arter and taking up Hendrick's place with the Dubliner reverting to a deeper role.

And the volume was eventually lifted when a Stevens advance down the left culminated in a Long tee-up for Christie with Schmeichel stretching to push the effort behind. Robinson was bright and has made a case for future involvement. The in-form Stevens did well too.

Yet it was Denmark that had the better goalscoring opportunities as the clock ticked down, although Duffy did have an injury time shout for a penalty - the referee booked the centre half for simulation. The boos at full-time may have been related to that decision, but the silence that followed told its own story.

