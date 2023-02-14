A heartfelt letter and a half-time shouting match: Liam Brady reveals truth about his relationship with Jack Charlton

Liam Brady leaves the field for the last time, being substituted against Germany in 1989

Former Ireland midfielder Liam Brady has revealed that Jack Charlton sent him a heartfelt letter after he retired from international football in 1989.

Brady admits he decided to retire after Charlton took him off after 30 minutes in a friendly against West Germany. An argument between the two followed in the dressing room at half-time, and the 67-year-old admits ‘it was a shame the way it ended’.

He was pleased to have the opportunity to set the record straight in his hour-long documentary ‘Liam Brady: An Irishman Abroad’ which aired on RTE 1 on Monday night, which examined the Dubliner’s career in the game.

“This film gives me an opportunity to tell everybody that I didn’t have a problem with Jack,” said Brady in the film.

“I think I had a way I thought football should be played and he had his way. We differed and it was a shame the way it ended. When you read about the history of the Irish team, it’s almost written that Liam Brady and Jack Charlton didn’t see eye to eye right from the beginning. That wasn't the case. He picked me right from the off.

"In 1989, we had a friendly against West Germany. 30 minutes into the game I saw my number going up, I wasn’t happy. I knew walking across the pitch that this was the end. It was all over. Jack and I had words at half-time, a bit of a shouting match. So I decided there and then that was it, I retired.”

After retiring less than a year out from Ireland’s first World Cup appearance, the former Arsenal and Juventus star shared a touching letter he received from Charlton following his retirement

“I got this letter in the post from Jack,” said Brady, who read the letter from a seat at the Aviva Stadium.

“Dear Liam. I’m sorry the way things worked out after the Germany game. I wish to thank you for what you did during my time with the Republic. I never intended to hurt you, believe that. You would be very welcome to come to Italy should we get there. In your testimonial I will do all I can to help.

“I hope the next time we meet you will still have a little time for me and we might find time to repair some of the damage. This is just a quick note I felt I had to send you. All the best Liam, I hope things work out for you. Jack.”

Brady never got to represent his country at a major tournament, after injury ruled him out of making an appearance at Euro 1988.

“We were going to qualify for Euro 88, but unfortunately I went and did something stupid and got myself sent off. I got a four game suspension, we appealed and it was reduced to three.

“Jack said he’d take me and I could be involved in the last game. I was delighted, but within three weeks I ruptured my cruciate ligament playing for West Ham and that was the end of that dream.”

He earned the first of his 72 Ireland caps against the Soviet Union at Dalymount Park in 1974, and looked back on the moment with great fondness.

“My first time at Dalymount was at seven years of age, my brother Ray was playing for Ireland with John Giles,” Brady recalled, while sitting in the Jodi Stand in the Phibsboro stadium.

“They beat Austria 3-2 and I was dreaming I would get there and play. It happened in 1974, I was 18 years of age and John Giles picked me to play against the Soviet Union. It was what dreams were made of to make a debut like that. It was unreal really.

“I have great memories of some big games (at Lansdowne Road). We beat Brazil 1-0 in a friendly. To beat Brazil is good, but to get the goal was great. It made up for the time we got beat 7-0 in 1982, which was probably Ireland’s worst defeat ever."

Brady's career took him to huge European clubs like Arsenal, Juventus and Inter Milan. He picked up two Serie A titles while at Juve, and revealed the three best opponents he came up against over his career.

“The three best players I ever played with were Zico, Platini and Maradona. I played against Argentina when Maradona was just a boy, he was only 17 or 18. He didn't even have the number ten shirt, he had number 17. I got his shirt after the match. It must have made me a good scout, I thought ‘he’s good.' ”

Brady also looked back on his seven-year spell with the Gunners, where he first joined as a schoolboy before signing his first professional contract at 17, and shared what it was like for an Irishman living in London at the time.

“We did well in the cup competitions and I think a lot of second generation Irish people gravitated to the club,” Brady added, who was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year in 1979.

“I remember when we won the FA cup in 1979 there was a tri colour on the bus. It was very unusual. There were a few jokes about the fact that I was Irish. It was a bad time, there was a lot of stuff happening in Northern Ireland. The English people didn't understand what was happening and had no interest.”