57 uninterrupted seconds, made up of 22 passes in the 87th minute – why I see light at the end of the tunnel

Tommy Conlon

After a few false dawns, this time it feels like Stephen Kenny and his kids have turned a corner for real

Stephen Kenny salutes the fans after Ireland&rsquo;s win against Scotland. Picture by Eóin Noonan Expand

With time running out against Armenia in Yerevan a fortnight ago they were putting the ball into the mixer like a karaoke act singing the greatest hits from the heyday of Big Cas and Big Niall.

Four days later in Dublin against Ukraine they were repeating the same tune, with Big Shane up from the back once again, trying in vain to get his head onto something that might be bundled over the line.

