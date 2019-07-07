Ireland are set for a marquee friendly against world champions USA in the Rose Bowl in California this August.

Ireland are set for a marquee friendly against world champions USA in the Rose Bowl in California this August.

50,000 expected at the Rose Bowl as Ireland set for marquee clash against world champions USA

It will be the USA's first game as world champions following Sunday's 2-0 win over the Netherlands in Lyon and a big coup for women's football in Ireland.

Independent.ie understands Ireland will travel Stateside for five days for the marquee clash on August 3. The venue, the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena in northern LA, has a capacity of just over 90,000 and has hosted the Super Bowl five times.

The friendly against Ireland will kickstart a national victory tour for the USA with 50,000 expected to attend, according to Rose Bowl Operating Company general manager Darryl Dunn.

"The RBOC has the opportunity to host an international soccer match with U.S. Soccer on August 3rd," he told the Los Angeles Times. "The attendance for this event is expected to be approximately 50,000."

The FAI are currently on the lookout for a new boss following the surprise departure of Colin Bell recently.

Online Editors