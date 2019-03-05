'2019 is a new beginning' - Germany boss Joachim Low sends star trio into international exile

Joachim Low brought to an end to the Germany careers of World Cup winners Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels as he declared a “new beginning” for the beleaguered national team.

Revealing his squad for Germany’s first international of the year – a home friendly with Serbia on 20 March – Low thanked the Bayern Munich trio for their service, but said it was time to give the next generation the opportunities to flourish.

"2019 is a new beginning for the Germany national team," said Low. "It was important for me to personally explain my decision to the players and the FC Bayern management.

"Now it’s time to set the course for the future. We want to give the team a new look. I am convinced that this is the right step. With the the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign about to begin, we wanted to make it clear that this is a new start. The youngsters coming through will have the room they need to grow. Now it’s up to them to take on responsibility."

DFB director and national-team coordinator Oliver Bierhoff supported the move: "We now want to make it clear that this is a new beginning for the squad. [It is time] to decide what’s best for the national team, in order for it to return to the top of the world.

"Thomas, Mats and Jerome achieved so much with Germany and will continue doing so with their clubs. I still feel very connected to them and I am thankful for their work with the national side."

Muller has won 100 caps since his debut against Argentina in 2010, scoring 38 goals. Hummels has appeared 70 times, with five goals, and Boateng scored one goal in his 74 games for Die Mannschaft.

Independent News Service