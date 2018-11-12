18-year-old Man United prospect to link up with Ireland as Martin O'Neill confirms squad
Martin O'Neill has confirmed his 28-man squad for games against Northern Ireland and Denmark.
Southampton striker Shane Long and Blackburn defender Derrick Williams have both been ruled out through injury, with the former's absence opening the door for fellow Saint Michael Obafemi to make his international debut.
Martin O'Neill might be tempted to cap the 18-year-old striker in the upcoming games, with the youngster impressing in the cameo appearances he has made for the Southampton senior team.
Also included in the squad is 19-year-old Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, with O'Neill also deciding to invite Ireland U19 captain Lee O'Connor to train with the squad. O'Connor, a defender, is currently on the books at Manchester United.
The players cut from the provisional squad named last week are Sean McDermott, Ciaran Clark, Greg Cunningham, Jimmy Dunne, Richie Towell and Ryan Manning.
Ireland face Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium this Thursday at 7.45pm before facing Denmark away in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday November 20, which also kicks off at 7.45pm.
Republic of Ireland Squad
Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Colin Doyle, Caoimhin Kelleher
Defenders: Seamus Coleman, Cyrus Christie, Matt Doherty, Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy, Kevin Long, John Egan, Darragh Lenihan, Lee O'Connor*, Enda Stevens
Midfielders: Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane, Harry Arter, David Meyler, Shaun Williams, Alan Browne, Callum O'Dowda, James McClean
Forwards: Scott Hogan, Sean Maguire, Callum Robinson, Aiden O'Brien, Ronan Curtis, Michael Obafemi
*Indicates the player will only train with the squad
