16-year-old Evan Ferguson may be given nod as U-21s hit the road in Bosnia

Conor Coventry of Republic of Ireland during the U21 international friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Denmark at Dama de Noche Football Centre in Marbella, Spain. Photo by Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Sportsfile

Giving youth its fling almost worked out for Stephen Kenny and his senior team in Portugal on Wednesday night.

And today in Bosnia, where the next crop of hopefuls take their first steps on the road to qualification for the U-21 European Championships, Ireland manager Jim Crawford says he’d have no qualms about turning to a 16-year-old, Brighton prospect Evan Ferguson, to deliver goals and show he can step up to another level.

An Irish side has never qualified for the finals at U-21 level: and with Sweden and Italy in the group, and three of the first four qualifiers away from home (two of those over the next five days, first up today’s test in Bosnia), the road to the 2023 finals is a tough one for Crawford.

Senior duty denies him access to eligible players like Gavin Bazunu, Andrew Omobamidele, Troy Parrott and Adam Idah. West Ham’s Conor Coventry, who has just been loaned out to Peterborough United, is the most experienced player in the squad in line for his 17th cap.

“We know it’s going to be hard, an Irish team hasn’t qualified yet and it is going to be tough, I know that from the last campaign,” says Coventry, who was assured by David Moyes that he remains part of the plans at West Ham before his move.

“But we have already been together as a group and gone through what we want to achieve, the values we have as a group, if we stick together we have enough ability and quality to get through whatever’s thrown at us.”

Crawford will hand out a number of competitive U-21 debuts but the prospect of seeing Brighton’s Ferguson move up a level is intriguing despite his age (16), the youngest U-21 international since Terry Dixon’s debut in 2006. “I’d have no qualms,” says Crawford of a possible debut for the former Bohemians man. “For somebody so young Evan’s mature, he’s physically well able. He’s a great size and he’s mature beyond his years.”