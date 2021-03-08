15-year-old son of Olympians Rob and Marian Heffernan set to train with Juventus and AC Milan

Promising Irish underage footballer Cathal Heffernan, the son of Olympians Rob and Marian, is set to travel to Italy for training spells with Juventus, AC Milan, Roma and Atalanta.

The Cork City youngster is set to go on his travels to try and make an impression after changes arising from Brexit shut the door on the traditional route to the UK.

Irish youths can not sign for clubs over the water until they turn 18 but they can go to other EU countries at 16 and this has led to players broadening their horizons.

Heffernan - who turns 16 in April - attends Douglas Community School and they tweeted this morning that he was about to embark on an Italian adventure taking in four Serie A sides.

It's understood that former Ireland international Stephen Ireland has become involved in trying to open doors to Europe and Heffernan is one of the players he has been putting forward.

His father Rob competed at five Olympic Games as a race walker for Ireland, and was belatedly awarded a bronze medal for 2012 in London after the gold medal winner was subsequently disqualified.

Marian was a member of the Irish 4 x 400 relay team in that renewal.

Cathal showed promise in the athletic world but has committed himself to football and has already captained his country at U15 level.

