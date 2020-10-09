12 yards and 10 centimetres: Communication vacuums, fake WhatsApp messages and the Connolly/Idah drama

It was late on Wednesday evening in Bratislava, just as people back in Ireland were giddily digesting the implications of Covid disruption in the Slovakia camp, that the visiting delegation learned they had their own problems.

The confirmation of a positive case in the travelling party set off the chain of events that resulted in Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah missing the game that ended Ireland’s Euro 2020 hopes.

Connolly was to start, with Idah viewed as a live option off the bench. The youngsters only learned they were in bother after breakfast on Thursday morning, discovering to their horror that the simple matter of where they were seated on the plane had ruled them out of the biggest international game of their young lives.

They hadn’t even interacted with the Covid-positive traveller that was located in the row ahead of them.

Stephen Kenny’s unhappiness was thinly disguised in his interviews and naturally he has been central to discussions about how and why this situation came to pass.

The prevailing factor, more than anything, is the unpredictability of a virus that effectively had some kind of impact in the preparations to every single UEFA fixture. Big clubs and nations have not been able to avoid Covid upsetting their plans in some shape or form.

But the stakes of this defeat are so high for the FAI that they have to ask if there was anything they could have done differently. This is what has happened during the process of retracing steps and, in hindsight, there will be regrets.

The nub of the issue goes back to the beginning of the week. As part of the protocols around UEFA matches, the entire Irish party at the team hotel in Castleknock had to be tested.

Tightened

It is customary for players to come over on international duty and be able to meet family and friends but Covid-19 has tightened up regulations.

Ireland needed special Government permission to allow players living in the UK to come in without having to follow isolation guidelines and the terms and conditions revolve around staying in a ‘bubble’, only leaving their accommodation for training and matches.

This also extended to the trip to Slovakia, with the group confined to their residence and a negative test no more than three days old required for entry to the stadium. Hence, Monday in Dublin was pencilled in for testing of the proposed travelling delegation.

On Tuesday morning, it transpired that a backroom staff member – an FAI employee – had tested positive and could not travel to Slovakia.

The decision was made to stand down two other backroom staff members within the bubble who were deemed as close contacts because they’d had lunch with the individual in question. HSE guidelines were used to determine who needed to restrict movements and stay at home.

At this remove, the call was made to bring in two backroom replacements, including a staff member that had been with the U-21 group, selected on the basis he had tested negative last Saturday. This person returned another negative test on Tuesday morning ahead of the flight with the team.

However, on Wednesday morning, the three new faces in the senior team bubble – late call Josh Cullen and the two replacement backroom staff – had to take another test for UEFA purposes because they’d been absent from the Monday round. Late on Wednesday night, the staff arrival from the U-21 group that was declared Covid negative on Tuesday morning found out they had tested positive this time around and were told to stay in their room.

The ripple effect delivered an unexpected crisis for the Irish group. They duly had to revert to the flight plan, which showed that the positive case was sitting on their own in a two seater row (the charter flight had two seats in each row). Idah and Connolly were in the row behind. Two other staff members were in the row ahead.

Masks were worn on the fateful flight over but the HSE guidelines on their interpretation of close contacts lists a possible example of “sitting within 2 seats of someone who has COVID-19 on public transport or an airplane”.

The FAI had to revert to the HSE to describe the specifics of their situation and the discussions ultimately came around to the conclusion that Idah and Connolly qualified as close contacts as they were seated 1.7 metres and 1.9 metres away respectively during the flight and the staff members were in a similar position.

Ensured

The quintet weren’t allowed to leave the hotel until later on Friday when the FAI sourced a private plane for their three employees which ensured they could leave the country and isolate back in Ireland. Brighton and Norwich made arrangements to get Idah and Connolly to the UK.

Connolly had been carrying a slight knock, but he was in the first XI and viewed as a potent attacking weapon. The Galwegian tweeted a brief message that simply read ‘1.9’ late on Thursday night but deleted it shortly afterwards. This reflected instinctive frustration that appeals to the Irish health authorities for an exception were rejected.

Attempts were made across match-day before hopes were dashed around four hours before kick-off. Senior FAI figures have ultimately reached the conclusion that they had to follow HSE advice because the continuation of Irish sport, including all international games, is reliant on playing by their rules. Taking a chance or a risk was simply never going to happen.

Kenny pointed out in his interview with Sky that the Irish definition on distancing is stricter than the UK, a frustrating reality but the away group were operating under Irish terms and conditions because of their direct return to Dublin for the clash with Wales and then another State-sanctioned trip to Finland.

Perhaps it’s an unfortunate phrase in the circumstances, but they had to take their medicine.

Going back over what happened has led to introspection and discussion of flight plans and other details yet there’s an element of speculation wrapped into every theory.

Overall, the concept of international football during a pandemic is coming under pressure because of the amount of travelling that is required for teams to meet up before any collective journeys they take.

UEFA have dealt with a number of flashpoints this week and the feeling is that more are inevitable around the continent between now and the end of the UEFA Nations League double-header. Yet they will ask associations to be vigilant about the managing of their bubble.

From an Irish perspective, the questions revolve around the logic in deciding to bring staff replacements into their version, even if they had test results that appeared to prove they were clear.

The process of tracing cannot reach any definitive conclusions about where the virus was contracted, but it’s accurate to state that the two FAI employees who returned positive tests were in the same room on Monday for a commercial event related to a kit launch and players were involved in that broad gathering.

This may or may not prove to be significant. All players and management received negative test results from their Monday examination, but the lesson we have all learned from Covid-19 is that it doesn’t instantly show up. A negative test one day can become a positive next time around, as the unlucky staff member in Bratislava found out.

Reveal

Kenny’s group were tested again on Friday upon their return from Slovakia, and medics were waiting for the results on Friday night. Feelings of apprehension around the group are understandable. They will reveal if the virus was spreading within their bubble or not – more questions will follow if that proves to be the case.

The unfortunate episode wasn’t helped by ridiculous and mischievous false WhatsApp rumours that were widely circulated during the game.

A communication vacuum was created by the players’ clubs not wanting Connolly and Idah named in the FAI release confirming the new staff case. Brighton have a policy they were following but the exclusion of that detail from the FAI communiqué left open scope for daft fiction related to registration errors.

Another complication was that the FAI’s communication team was directly affected by the outbreak, thus resulting in a situation where they didn’t have any media operatives present in the ground.

They had to work remotely to liaise with stadium staff to get Kenny to his stilted rights holder interviews conducted with a Sky reporter back in England so there was an overall information issue that fuelled confusion.

Of course, all of this would have been rendered a footnote if the penalty shoot-out had gone Ireland’s way. Instead, the Covid drama will be inextricably linked with this story of the one that got away.