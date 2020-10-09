Close

12 yards and 10 centimetres: Communication vacuums, fake WhatsApp messages and the Connolly/Idah drama

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny following defeat to Slovakia Expand

SPORTSFILE

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

It was late on Wednesday evening in Bratislava, just as people back in Ireland were giddily digesting the implications of Covid disruption in the Slovakia camp, that the visiting delegation learned they had their own problems.

The confirmation of a positive case in the travelling party set off the chain of events that resulted in Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah missing the game that ended Ireland’s Euro 2020 hopes.

Connolly was to start, with Idah viewed as a live option off the bench. The youngsters only learned they were in bother after breakfast on Thursday morning, discovering to their horror that the simple matter of where they were seated on the plane had ruled them out of the biggest international game of their young lives.

