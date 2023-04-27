Inter Milan beat Juventus to reach Coppa Italia final

Inter Milan booked their place in the Coppa Italia final as Federico Dimarco’s goal was enough to down Juventus.

With the semi-final level at 1-1 from the first leg, it was Inter who progressed after Dimarco’s first-time finish with just 15 minutes on the clock saw the hosts advance 2-1 on aggregate.

In Spain, Barcelona failed to further extend their lead at the top of LaLiga after slipping to a surprise defeat at Rayo Vallecano.

Nearest challengers Real Madrid had been stunned at Girona on Tuesday night but Barca lost 2-1 as the gap at the summit remained at 11 points.

Robert Lewandowski’s goal was not enough for Barcelona to rescue a result at Rayo Vallecano. (Pablo Garcia/AP) — © Pablo Garcia

Alvaro Rivera broke the deadlock for the home side, whose hopes of European qualification was boosted when Fran Garcia doubled their lead and they hung on despite a late Robert Lewandowski effort.

Third-placed Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat Real Mallorca 3-1 and move just two points behind their city rivals.

Matija Nastasic headed Mallorca in front only for Rodrigo De Paul to fire the hosts level in first-half stoppage time.

Atleti were ahead two minutes after the restart courtesy of a fine Alvaro Morata header and the points were secured when Yannick Carrasco collected a through ball and finished coolly.

Luis Suarez hit a brace as Almeria won 2-1 at fellow relegation candidates Getafe who pulled a goal back through Borja Mayoral having seen Djene Dakonam sent off at the end of the first half.

Bottom club Elche lost 1-0 at Celta Vigo as Joseph Aidoo scored in the last minute.