‘Instead of folding like other clubs, all of us got together after the funeral and said let’s do this for Martin’

Despite their lack of funding and support, the non-league side from Dublin 8 have overcome the odds to build a community and set up a tie with Premier giants Derry City in the opening round of the FAI Cup

The Oliver Bond team training in Brickfield Park, Drimnagh. Photo: Conor Ó Mearáin Expand
Seán O'Connor

It’s an old saying, “you can’t fight city hall,” but sometimes you simply shouldn’t have to. In fact, when you’re providing football to 150 children in Dublin’s south inner city every week on a shoestring budget, you should expect to be supported and properly funded.

Instead, Oliver Bond Celtic FC have had their clubhouse demolished, funding proposals blatantly ignored, and are forced to pay extortionate rent for pitches by Dublin City Council.

