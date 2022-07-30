‘Instead of folding like other clubs, all of us got together after the funeral and said let’s do this for Martin’

It’s an old saying, “you can’t fight city hall,” but sometimes you simply shouldn’t have to. In fact, when you’re providing football to 150 children in Dublin’s south inner city every week on a shoestring budget, you should expect to be supported and properly funded.

Instead, Oliver Bond Celtic FC have had their clubhouse demolished, funding proposals blatantly ignored, and are forced to pay extortionate rent for pitches by Dublin City Council.

Oliver Bond take on billionaire-backed Derry City in the first-round of the FAI Cup today, in the latest chapter of their remarkable story. From struggling to field 11 players five years ago, seeing two teammates lose their lives, and receiving unfulfilled promises from the Taoiseach, Eddie Keogh remains determined to provide a positive outlet to the local community.

“I do it for the love of it,” said the Oliver Bond manager, before taking training in Brickfield Park last week.

“If I can steer one lad from going down a dangerous path, that’s my job done. We’re trying to prevent lads from going down the wrong path, it’s a fine line. In five years’ time, the City Council will be moaning about some lads being anti-social, so support us. We need backing.”

Keogh’s father signed the papers for a clubhouse in the flats 20 years ago. Despite protests from the tight-knit community, Dublin City Council demolished it in 2020 and have not replaced it since. Keogh brought a detailed funding proposal for the club to their offices in Wood Quay, but was ignored again.

“From where we were five years ago, to where we are now, we’ve had no backing at all,” Keogh added, as he pointed to the club’s U-13 and U-15 sides training nearby.

“All we get is €500 a year from Dublin City Council. We have to rent our training and match pitches. All we have is two garden sheds. It’s exactly where they should be pumping money into.

“The Taoiseach even came and promised us everything. It’s very frustrating. They only seem to come down when something negative happens. It’s sad because we have over 150 girls and boys with the club now, plus three senior teams and an academy.”

Keogh revealed they had to play their home games across seven different venues last season, with a weekly lotto being the club’s only source of income to pay for costly pitch hire and referee fees.

The club has overcome the adversity though and achieved great success in their short existence, including two AUL trebles and two Leinster Senior League titles. The Dublin 8 side will play intermediate football for the first time this season, but it was the tragic death of Keogh’s best friend and former player, Martin Luby, which proved to be a catalyst for the side.

“It took its toll on me and us all,” the Liberties native admitted.

“Instead of folding like other clubs, all of us got together after the funeral and said let’s do this for Martin. The club has gone from strength to strength since then. We have only been beaten four times in five years in the league since, and have won two trebles unbeaten.”

The Oliver Bond boss is putting together a five-year fundraising plan and intends to go back to Dublin City Council with the view of applying for a grant to develop much needed facilities in Dublin 8.

“We got to the FAI Junior Cup semi-final in May,” said Keogh.

“Over 2,500 supporters came to Richmond Park, it was unbelievable. The City Council were congratulating us, but you’re also saying to them with a little bit of backing, this is what we’re capable of doing.

“It’s tough to see the likes of other teams getting €150,000 or €200,000 just to upgrade their facilities. We’re asking them to build an Astro around our area. Everyone is renting facilities and it costs an awful lot to sustain it. “

Keogh was keen to thank the many local businesses around Oliver Bond who have each sponsored a player for the FAI Cup clash. The community around the area is particularly close, with several buses organised for the trip to the Brandywell today.

“The fundraising has been unbelievable,” Keogh smiled.

“You can sponsor a player for €100 and we’ve got an amazing response. It always comes down to our own local people. When we’re asked to do something, we do it. We do fundraisers every year for different causes, like for Pieta House after Martin died. We did a 100km challenge for Stephen Burke last year, one of our players who died of cancer. People around here are the salt of the earth.”

There is no doubt Derry City will be a difficult test for the non-league side, but Keogh insists there will be no fear factor involved, and hopes his club will meet League of Ireland opposition more regularly in the years to come.

“We have no pressure at all, there is nothing to lose and everything to gain,” Keogh declared.

“It’s 11 v 11, and just another game of football, that’s how we’re looking at it. They are all buzzing. It’s been a real Roy of the Rovers story, from being in Division Three Saturday, to rubbing shoulders with Derry, it’s what dreams are made of. On Saturday we’ll be testing ourselves against one of the best teams in Ireland, and hopefully, we’ll build the club into a powerhouse in Dublin soon.”