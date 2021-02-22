Instagram to probe abusive messages sent to Ireland defender Shane Duffy

Ireland defender Shane Duffy is currently on loan at Celtic from Brighton

Instagram are investigating abusive messages sent to Ireland and Celtic defender Shane Duffy.

The defender's fellow Derryman James McClean last week highlighted disgusting comments sent his way via social media.

And Duffy this morning made public a string of messages sent his way by an individual who appears to be a Rangers supporter.

They included sectarian messages and a sick taunt about the death of Duffy's father Brian who passed away suddenly last summer.

Duffy posted a screenshot on his own account with the message: "There's abuse which is fine but surely there's a limit."

Instagram have indicated to Sky Sports that they are looking into the matter.

The person who had his messages to Duffy highlighted subsequently tried to explain his actions by stating that he was just testing to see if the 29-year-old would reply and it was an attempt to 'get a reaction.'

McClean has been amongst the players to come out in support of Duffy who has endured a challenging season since his loan move from Brighton with his form suffering.

Online Editors