Instagram to investigate online sectarian abuse directed at Shane Duffy

Ireland defender Shane Duffy is currently on loan at Celtic from Brighton

Instagram is investigating abusive messages sent to Ireland and Celtic footballer Shane Duffy.

The defender’s fellow Derryman James McClean last week highlighted offensive comments sent to him via social media.

Duffy yesterday revealed a string of messages had been sent to him by an individual who appears to be a Rangers supporter.

They included sectarian messages and a sick taunt about the death of Duffy’s father Brian who died suddenly last summer.

Duffy posted a screenshot on his own account with the message: “There’s abuse which is fine but surely there’s a limit.”

Instagram has indicated to Sky Sports that it is looking into the matter.

The person who had his messages to Duffy revealed subsequently tried to explain his actions by claiming he was just testing to see if the 29-year-old would reply and it was an attempt to “get a reaction”.

Neil Lennon, Duffy’s Celtic manager, told Sky Sports that social media companies must be held accountable for what is posted by their subscribers.

“I saw on Sky today the pressure that football is putting on these social media platforms. It should have been done a long time ago,” he said.

“These platforms don’t show any accountability or look after the people on the end of this constant abuse, whether racial, sectarian, personal.

“It’s a poison in modern-day society and it’s disgusting. I’m fed up talking about it because nothing gets done.

“It is about time these people are named, shamed, and dealt with by the police and/or courts,” he added.

McClean spoke out last week about the online abuse directed towards him and his family.

He is among the players to support Duffy who has endured a challenging season since his loan move from Brighton with his form on the pitch suffering.

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) last week said it remains “committed to safeguarding all of our players against any form of abuse on any social media platform”.

“To abuse or threaten James or any player because of his nationality should not be tolerated by society,” it said.

“Unfortunately, such behaviour is all too common now on social media,” FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said.

The comments come after McClean revealed how an online troll threatened to burn down his family’s home with his wife and young children inside.

