Instagram confirm no action to be taken against poster who sent abusive messages to Shane Duffy

Instagram have confirmed to Sky Sports News that no action will be taken against a user who sent vile messages to Celtic defender Shane Duffy mocking the death of his father.

Republic of Ireland centre-back Duffy revealed the online abuse that has been coming his way as he posted a message that concluded with the line: "There's abuse which is fine but surely there's a limit."

Sky have now been told by Instagram that the social media giant have concluded this was an isolated incident because the user deleted the messages and subsequently apologised.

"It is disgraceful that Shane should be targeted in this way through such sickening sectarian abuse - and mocking the death of Shane’s father is quite simply despicable," stated a Celtic club official last week.

"This is mindless, vile and abhorrent behaviour and must be challenged and condemned. Everything should be done to identify those responsible and the strongest action must be taken. Shane, of course, will receive the full support of everyone at Celtic."

The Duffy incident follows a long line of stories highlighting abuse against prominent sports men and women, with Duffy's Ireland team-mate James McClean the subject of persistent sectarian abuse on social media platforms in recent years.

The stories inspired FAI Chief Executive Jonathan Hill to voice his support for tighter controls of social media channels.

"I've not spoken to James personally but clearly we're aware of the issues," said Hill. "We've supported James as an organisation and association and myself as well in relation to that via social media.

"Very simply, and I'm not personalising this, but no individual should have to face that kind of abuse on social media or anywhere actually, be it in a ground or wherever. We have a very firm view on that as an association and I know many other associations and UEFA, FIFA share that position.

"To abuse or threaten James or any player because of his nationality should not be tolerated by society. Unfortunately, such behaviour is all too common now on social media.

"Only last week we commended the stance taken by English football against the abuse of footballers across all social media channels and we are examining how best we can take a similar stance."

