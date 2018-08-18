Injury time Nottingham Forest equaliser cost one unlucky punter the £1million Soccer Saturday Super 6 jackpot

Nottingham Forest's stoppage-time equaliser at Wigan saw one unlucky punter miss out on scooping the £1million Soccer Saturday Super 6 jackpot.

Nottingham Forest's stoppage-time equaliser at Wigan saw one unlucky punter miss out on scooping the £1million Soccer Saturday Super 6 jackpot.

With just moments left of the Sky Bet Championship match, which had seven minutes of stoppage time and the Latics leading 2-1, Forest were awarded a penalty.

Lewis Grabban saw his spot-kick saved by Christian Walton, but Hillel Soudani put the ball in from the rebound to secure a draw.

The result at the DW Stadium meant the jackpot prize of the predicting betting game was shared between three people each receiving £333,333.33 - rather than handed to just one who had, for 13 long minutes and plenty of stoppage time, seemingly predicted all six scores correctly.

A first Premier League goal in August for Harry Kane put Tottenham 3-1 up against Fulham at Wembley, which if the Wigan score had stayed the same until the final whistle, would have seen a sole winner before the late, late drama unfolded.

Sky Sports Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling said: "One person's misery is another's delight."

All three of the eventual winning players had predicted the same time for the opening goal, so were not able to be separated.

- Successful Soccer Saturday Super 6 score predictions: Everton 2 Southampton 1; Leicester 2 Wolves 0; Tottenham 3 Fulham 1; West Ham 1 Bournemouth 2; Wigan 2 Nottingham Forest 2; Millwall 2 Derby 1

Online Editors