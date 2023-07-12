Injury-time goal gives St Pat’s European lifeline despite defeat in Luxembourg

Diddeleng 2 St Patrick’s Athletic 1

Mark Doyle salvaged St Patrick's Athletic's European hopes with a crucial late goal, as the Saints fell to a narrow defeat at the hands of Diddeleng in tonight's Europa Conference League qualifier first leg.

Goals in either half from Oege-Sietse Van Lingen and Yahcuroo Roemer looked enough to sink the Saints, who failed to impress their plans on this game.

However, Doyle popped up in the box in the 93rd minute to snatch a barely-deserved lifeline.

The result means two losses from two for Irish clubs in Europe this season, with Shamrock Rovers losing to Icelandic opposition last night.

The last-minute goal sparked wild celebrations among the 350 boisterous Pats fans, who travelled through London and Brussels to take over this small leafy suburb just north of the French border.

They can still harbour hopes of more European trips this year – that is if Pats can muster a win next Thursday in Inchicore.

Progression will guarantee €550,000 in Uefa prize money.

Only starting their pre-season campaign, Diddeleng didn't appear as rusty Jon Daly and his side would have hoped.

The game failed to settle as the home side chased every ball, committing a flurry of fouls in the process. This, it turned out, was Diddeleng’s game plan throughout and it proved successful at stunting Pats' efforts to build up the play.

Both sides were limited to half chances, but it was the home duo of Samir Hadji and Van Lingen that looked most dangerous.

And it was the latter who opened the scoring on 24 minutes.

Lingering in the space between his midfield and strikers, Sylvio Ouassiero picked out Van Lingen just inside the box and the Dutchman made no mistake to find the bottom corner on his debut.

The home side continued to push forward after the restart with the second goal arriving just after the hour mark. Captain Bruno Freire won possession in midfield and caught Pats sleeping when he released Roemer down the right wing.

David Norman – making his first Saints start this evening – engaged in the foot race but couldn't catch the 21-year-old who comfortably struck past Lyness.

Daly introduced Tommy Lonergan, Mark Doyle and Jason McClelland to add sparks to a struggling attacking line-up.

However, the home side looked dangerous on the counter and nearly nicked a fatal late goal. Substitute Noah Lewis was caught in possession inside his own box, his blushes, thankfully, saved when Hadji fired just wide.

Ultimately, it was the Saints who had the last chance of the game. And Doyle duly took his opportunity to ignite jubilant celebrations in a small corner of this hill-top ground.

Diddeleng: Desprez; Delorge, Decker, Sidibe; Ouassiero (Schaus, 74), Van Lingen (Englaro, 90), Freire, Agovic, Kuete Nsidjine; Roemer (Thomas, 72), Hadji.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Lyness; Brockbank (Lewis, 70), Curtis, Norman, Breslin; Lennon, Murphy (McClelland, 81), Forrester; McCormack (Lonergan, 70), Mulraney; Carty (Doyle, 81).

Referee: Radoslav Gidzhenov (Bulgaria).