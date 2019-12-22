Sport Soccer

Injury blow for Villa as McGinn suffers ankle fracture

The Scotland international picked up the injury in Saturday’s home defeat to Southampton.

Aston Villa’s John McGinn (centre) suffered an ankle fracture during the defeat to Southampton (Nick Potts/PA).
By PA Sport Staff

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn suffered an ankle fracture during Saturday’s Premier League defeat to Southampton, the club have announced.

McGinn was forced off after just eight minutes after appearing to get his studs caught in the turf.

Villa boss Dean Smith confirmed after the match that the Scotland midfielder had been sent for an X-ray, with the club confirming the extent of the damage on Sunday.

