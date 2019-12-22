Injury blow for Villa as McGinn suffers ankle fracture

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn suffered an ankle fracture during Saturday’s Premier League defeat to Southampton, the club have announced.

McGinn was forced off after just eight minutes after appearing to get his studs caught in the turf.

Villa boss Dean Smith confirmed after the match that the Scotland midfielder had been sent for an X-ray, with the club confirming the extent of the damage on Sunday.

The Club can confirm that John McGinn suffered an ankle fracture during yesterday’s match with Southampton.#AVFC #PL pic.twitter.com/Gxewyjg3Sp December 22, 2019

PA Media