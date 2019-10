Injured Hugo Lloris ‘will not return in 2019’, claims France coach Deschamps

France coach Didier Deschamps believes Hugo Lloris could be sidelined until next year after he dislocated his elbow playing for Tottenham at the weekend.

The World Cup-winning goalkeeper fell awkwardly after failing to collect a cross as Spurs were beaten 3-0 at Brighton.

The Premier League club confirmed the injury later on Saturday evening but had not put a timescale on a possible return.

Hugo Lloris suffered the injury while conceding an early goal at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Lloris, captain of both Spurs and France, would have joined up with Les Bleus for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland and Turkey but now misses out.

“He has had tests. It is difficult to say how long he will be out, I am not a medical specialist,” Deschamps told a press conference.

“As far as we (France) are concerned, he obviously will not be with us for this camp, nor the next one.

“Processes will be put in place for his rehabilitation. We are talking several weeks, indeed several months.

“He will not return to the pitch in 2019, that’s almost certain.”

Deschamps admits France will be missing a “very important” player but has backed the likes of Alphonse Areola, Steve Mandanda and Mike Maignan to shine in Lloris’ absence.

“It’s hard to quantify but he is a very important player – it’s a loss for us,” he added.

We can confirm that Hugo Lloris sustained a dislocated elbow during today’s match against Brighton.



Get well soon, skipper. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 5, 2019

“But we have played without him before, even if he has not had a long-term injury like this before in his career.

“Other players will take over to allow the team to continue to perform.”

Tottenham declined to comment on Deschamps’ claim when contacted by the PA news agency.

