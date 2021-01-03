Inequality underlined as Cup comes into view

Beware the great untested - or, as football likes to call them, the Championship and all levels below who sit outside the ramparts of the Premier League's Covid security. Very soon they will make their January trip across the moat and through the gates.

It has taken the democracy of the FA Cup to remind us of the inequalities of English football's approach to Covid-19 testing as the infections follow the upward trajectory of a Pat Jennings drop kick. While Premier League clubs argue over the justification for postponing games, this week Football League clubs will be Covid-tested for what will be, for some of them, the first time since November's international break.

In the absence of a testing programme, Football League clubs have simply been getting by on observing protocols mapped out in a different Covid era and responding when players report symptoms. Or, as it is known in technical terms, living on a wing and a prayer. Only now, four months into the season, are they planning to launch a testing programme for the three divisions.

Why has it taken so long? The EFL points out that its protocols were considered robust enough until now with the game at all levels beset by Covid postponements and the ensuing recriminations over who is legitimately withdrawing from fixtures.

The situation was brought into stark relief when clubs competing in the FA Cup third round were offered Football Association-funded tests on the basis that they risked interfering with the Covid security of the Premier League clubs. In a game of inequalities, this was the hardest of all to justify, for clubs on both sides of the divide.

The cost of testing in the EFL has been judged prohibitive up until now, when it appears that a tipping point has been reached and the cost of not testing is even greater. The EFL had scheduled a round of new year tests to coincide with the end of the Christmas period when it thought that there might be an increase in transmission of the virus. Now it has decided that it has no option but to push ahead with a twice-weekly testing programme.

Last week the FA's reminder to clubs that a minimum of 14 Covid-free players is all that will be required to fulfil a FA Cup tie told you how desperate the FA is to get the games played but it feels like the house is already on fire.

Within a few hours of that FA email arriving at clubs on Friday, some of this weekend's Championship games were already falling to postponement, including Queens Park Rangers against Luton Town and Bristol City against Brentford. Who knows how many more there will be by the time that the bulk of the test results are arriving next week. As the postponements rise, then so too does the mutual suspicion among clubs as to who has legitimate reasons to do so and who does not.

The EFL does not decide which games are postponed - rather the clubs themselves tell the league that they cannot fulfil a fixture. The EFL subsequently investigates every postponement, although its scope to punish or root out any wrongdoing looks limited, to say the least. On Friday, Bristol City announced that they had sought the postponement of their Brentford fixture without any positive tests. The club said they were unable to test players because facilities were closed over the new year, instead announcing that multiple players had reported symptoms.

As for the EFL itself, there seems to have been very little opportunity to examine the strength of Bristol City's case or, indeed, those of any of the many other clubs who have recently applied to postpone games. There is no suggestion that Bristol's reasons for postponement, or those of any other club, were not genuine but for any club trying to play the system, there would be little possibility of the EFL being able to adjudicate otherwise. It is a league in a crisis that is fast becoming ungovernable on the resources it has available. Even the Premier League, back up to twice-weekly testing, has found clubs at war over postponements.

There was too much at stake, beginning with the safety of the players, staff and their families and then the integrity of the game itself for the EFL to soldier on without a testing programme.

The EFL published a new protocol for Covid-secure training-ground activities last week, which felt vague at the very least, permitting use of indoor pitches if they were "well-ventilated" but closing changing rooms and medical rooms regardless of ventilation or otherwise.

For the clubs themselves it became a question of balancing safety with competitive advantage. Should they use that analysis room for a briefing or stick to the protocol and skip a team meeting? What are their competitors up to? Which clubs are still allowing players in the gym and which are not?

The Oxford United manager, Karl Robinson, has come closest to suggesting that corners are being cut in League One, where seven fixtures were postponed on Tuesday. Meetings, meal times and gym equipment could be moved outside during the summer, but now in the winter of discontent, one suspects that the protocols are being pushed to their limit.

As for the FA Cup, what happens if an avalanche of positive tests arrives this week? For some, the minimum 14 players might be all they can manage.

Either way, it will be a case of the sooner they know the better, with the ten-day isolation meaning that many players could be back with a few training days to spare before the next round of league fixtures on January 16.

Where that leaves the Cup itself is a different matter. A testing programme is the least that the players and staff, as well as the game itself, should expect.

Sunday Indo Sport