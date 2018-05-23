In Tray: Issues Unai Emery needs to address at Arsenal

Learn from Manchester United’s troubles

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Bayern Munich v Manchester United – Manchester United Training – AON Training Complex

Not since Sir Alex Ferguson retired has the Premier League seen such an upheaval behind the scenes at one of its top clubs. David Moyes was unable to extend Ferguson’s era of unrivalled Manchester United success however, and failed to last a single season in the Old Trafford hot seat. So as Emery takes the Gunners’ helm, the Spaniard must heed Moyes’ cautionary tale on how not to receive the baton from a managerial titan. Rather than simply fit into an existing system, Emery must reorganise his Arsenal resources to fit his own mould – and usher in an entirely new era for the club. Anything less could see him forever caught in Wenger’s shadow, befalling the very same fate as Moyes.

Build a new spine for Arsenal’s starting XI

Manchester City 2018 Premier League Champions Package

Arsenal’s soft centre was continually exposed in the latter years of Wenger’s lengthy reign. For the Gunners to climb back to the top of the Premier League pile, Emery must imbue his starting line-up with long-absent steel. That means – at a minimum – finding natural leaders to feature in goal, central defence and defensive midfield. Not since Arsenal’s 2004 Invincibles had a Wenger side truly boasted such a robust core.