In post-Covid England, clubs losing £319,000 a week can no longer be normal

A general view of Sunderland&#039;s Stadium of Light home. Sunderland&#039;s accounts over a decade, collected by UK-based academic Kieran Maguire, show a loss of £442,000 a week Expand

Aidan Fitzmaurice

The Celtic Tiger-era League of Ireland is often held up as a model for financial insanity in the football industry.

This was a league where wages had no relevance to income or gate receipts, where clubs went bust just after winning the league, where the treasurer of one title-chasing club hoped the team could win all games 3-1, just so they wouldn't have to pay the goalkeeper a massive clean sheet bonus which they could not afford.

Recklessness is not an exclusively Irish trait, of course, and while so much focus in a Covid-19 world is on the Premier League and how that can be finished, England's second tier is coming under more scrutiny, with eyes also on the lower divisions.