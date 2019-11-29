Sport Soccer

Friday 29 November 2019

In pictures: Unai Emery’s Arsenal career

The Spaniard was sacked by the Premier League club on Friday.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been sacked (Bradley Collyer/PA)
By PA Sport Staff

Unai Emery has been sacked by Arsenal following a run of seven games without a win.

The 48-year-old Spaniard took charge at the Emirates Stadium in May 2018 and here, the PA news agency looks at his reign as Gunners boss in pictures.

Unai Emery is unveiled as Arsenal manager in May 2018 alongside the club’s then chief executive Ivan Gazidis (PA Archive/PA Images)
Arsenal lost Emery’s first Premier League game in charge at home, 2-0 to Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal manager Unai Emery in the 1-0 win over Qarabag in December 2018 (Adam Davy/PA)
Emery was known for passionate gestures on the touchline (Yui Mok/PA)
Emery during the Premier League match against Tottenham at Wembley in March 2019, which ended a 1-1 draw (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal were beaten 3-1 by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in August 2019 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Arsenal lost 1-0 to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in October (Danny Lawson/PA)
Emery’s last Premier League game in charge of Arsenal was the 2-2 draw against Southampton on November 23 (Yui Mok/PA)
Emery shakes hands with Alexandre Lacazette during what turned out to be his last training session at Arsenal’s London Colney training ground (John Walton/PA)
Emery’s last game for Arsenal was the 2-1 home defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday (Adam Davy/PA)

PA Media

