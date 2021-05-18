| 8.1°C Dublin

In pictures: Together again, players and supporters

Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge were among the Premier League grounds to welcome back fans.

Fans were welcomed back to the Premier League on Tuesday (Justin Setterfield/PA) Expand

Fans were welcomed back to the Premier League on Tuesday (Justin Setterfield/PA)

By PA Sport Staff

The Premier League welcomed back supporters on Tuesday for the first time since the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions in England.

Grounds were still subject to capacity limits but it still represented a notable step in the return towards normality.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some images from the four games to take place, as well as a couple of Sky Bet League play-off semi-finals.

Around 10,000 fans were at Old Trafford as Manchester United hosted Fulham (Laurence Griffiths/PA) Expand

Around 10,000 fans were at Old Trafford as Manchester United hosted Fulham (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

There were no protests of the kind that recently forced the postponement of a game at Old Trafford, but United fans still made their feelings about the club&rsquo;s owners, the Glazer family, known (Phil Noble/PA) Expand

There were no protests of the kind that recently forced the postponement of a game at Old Trafford, but United fans still made their feelings about the club&rsquo;s owners, the Glazer family, known (Phil Noble/PA)

The United fans were able to celebrate an early goal from Edinson Cavani (Phil Noble/PA) Expand

The United fans were able to celebrate an early goal from Edinson Cavani (Phil Noble/PA)

Fans were also back at Southampton for the visit of Leeds (Andrew Matthews/PA) Expand

Fans were also back at Southampton for the visit of Leeds (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Fans were pleased to be back in place at St Mary&rsquo;s Stadium (Neil Hall/PA) Expand

Fans were pleased to be back in place at St Mary&rsquo;s Stadium (Neil Hall/PA)

Brighton fans made their way to the Amex Stadium, where a limit of 7,900 was set for the visit of Manchester City (Gareth Fuller/PA) Expand

Brighton fans made their way to the Amex Stadium, where a limit of 7,900 was set for the visit of Manchester City (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Stamford Bridge signage proclaims Chelsea&rsquo;s clash with Leicester sold out (John Walton/PA) Expand

The Stamford Bridge signage proclaims Chelsea&rsquo;s clash with Leicester sold out (John Walton/PA)

A Chelsea fan shows his support in the stands during the match against Leicester (Catherine Ivill/PA) Expand

A Chelsea fan shows his support in the stands during the match against Leicester (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Oxford fans wearing club masks during their Sky Bet League One play-off against Blackpool (Nigel French/PA) Expand

Oxford fans wearing club masks during their Sky Bet League One play-off against Blackpool (Nigel French/PA)

The easing of restrictions saw Newport play host to the first sporting fixture in front of crowds in Wales since March 2020 – and 900 fans saw Matty Dolan (left) score a screamer in their Sky Bet League Two play-off against Forest Green (Nick Potts/PA) Expand

The easing of restrictions saw Newport play host to the first sporting fixture in front of crowds in Wales since March 2020 – and 900 fans saw Matty Dolan (left) score a screamer in their Sky Bet League Two play-off against Forest Green (Nick Potts/PA)

