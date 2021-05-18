In pictures: Together again, players and supporters

There were no protests of the kind that recently forced the postponement of a game at Old Trafford, but United fans still made their feelings about the club’s owners, the Glazer family, known (Phil Noble/PA)
The easing of restrictions saw Newport play host to the first sporting fixture in front of crowds in Wales since March 2020 – and 900 fans saw Matty Dolan (left) score a screamer in their Sky Bet League Two play-off against Forest Green (Nick Potts/PA)
