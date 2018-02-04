In Pictures: The thrilling end to Liverpool’s draw with Tottenham
Amazing game sees Tottenham score a last-kick penalty.
The ending to Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham beggared belief as fantastic goals, controversial decisions and missed and scored penalties were crammed into 15 thrilling minutes.
Here, Press Association Sport takes you through the crazy events in pictures.
Mo Salah is congratulated for a fantastic second (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool looked set for the points (Peter Byrne/PA)
Press Association