Monday 5 February 2018

In Pictures: The thrilling end to Liverpool’s draw with Tottenham

Amazing game sees Tottenham score a last-kick penalty.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scores his side’s second
By Press Association Sport staff

The ending to Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham beggared belief as fantastic goals, controversial decisions and missed and scored penalties were crammed into 15 thrilling minutes.

Here, Press Association Sport takes you through the crazy events in pictures.

Victor Wanyama celebrates his stunning goal which made it 1-1
Harry Kane is denied from the spot after a controversial penalty award

Mo Salah is congratulated for a fantastic second (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool looked set for the points (Peter Byrne/PA)

Kane makes the most of his second chance after a Virgil van Dijk foul
Mauricio Pochettino celebrates a point

