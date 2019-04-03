Sport Soccer

Thursday 4 April 2019

In pictures: The first Premier League match at Tottenham’s new stadium

Goals from Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen were enough to give Spurs victory in their first game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A firework display ahead of kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Yui Mok/PA)
A firework display ahead of kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Yui Mok/PA)

By Press Association Sport staff

Tottenham celebrated the opening of their new state-of-the-art stadium with a 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace.

Here, Press Association Sport picks out some of the best images from an historic day in Spurs’ history.

ipanews_2af3a72f-6a24-4c06-8a5f-670e69d2787f_embedded242129252
Fans arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (John Walton/PA)
ipanews_2af3a72f-6a24-4c06-8a5f-670e69d2787f_embedded242129599
An electronic display reads ‘Welcome Home’ outside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (John Walton/PA)
ipanews_2af3a72f-6a24-4c06-8a5f-670e69d2787f_embedded242127833
T-shirts to commemorate White Hart Lane and the new stadium were sold outside of the ground (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_2af3a72f-6a24-4c06-8a5f-670e69d2787f_embedded242131181
Lights shine outside the stadium (John Walton/PA)
ipanews_2af3a72f-6a24-4c06-8a5f-670e69d2787f_embedded242129699
Tottenham’s match shirts used for the game (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_2af3a72f-6a24-4c06-8a5f-670e69d2787f_embedded242131343
A hailstorm hit the new stadium before kick-off (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_2af3a72f-6a24-4c06-8a5f-670e69d2787f_embedded242131730
Tottenham players warm up ahead of the clash with Crystal Palace (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_2af3a72f-6a24-4c06-8a5f-670e69d2787f_embedded242133400
The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium shines on Wednesday evening (John Walton/PA)
ipanews_2af3a72f-6a24-4c06-8a5f-670e69d2787f_embedded242131829
Fireworks display ahead of kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (John Walton/PA)
ipanews_2af3a72f-6a24-4c06-8a5f-670e69d2787f_embedded242131866
A view of the fireworks display from inside Tottenham’s new ground (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_2af3a72f-6a24-4c06-8a5f-670e69d2787f_embedded242131914
The cockerel statue overlooks the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_2af3a72f-6a24-4c06-8a5f-670e69d2787f_embedded242132279
A ‘Welcome Home’ message on the big screen (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_2af3a72f-6a24-4c06-8a5f-670e69d2787f_embedded242132406
Harry Kane, left, sees an effort fly over the crossbar (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_2af3a72f-6a24-4c06-8a5f-670e69d2787f_embedded242132562
Wilfried Zaha, left, and Ben Davies battle for the ball (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_2af3a72f-6a24-4c06-8a5f-670e69d2787f_embedded242132810
Dele Alli was the first player to be cautioned at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_2af3a72f-6a24-4c06-8a5f-670e69d2787f_embedded242132682
The match was goalless at half-time (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_2af3a72f-6a24-4c06-8a5f-670e69d2787f_embedded242133696
Son Heung-min scored the first goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_2af3a72f-6a24-4c06-8a5f-670e69d2787f_embedded242133831
Harry Kane reacts to a missed chance (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_2af3a72f-6a24-4c06-8a5f-670e69d2787f_embedded242134636
Christian Eriksen scored Tottenham’s second goal (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_2af3a72f-6a24-4c06-8a5f-670e69d2787f_embedded242134179
Eriksen celebrates Tottenham’s second goal (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_2af3a72f-6a24-4c06-8a5f-670e69d2787f_embedded242134468
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino congratulates Son Heung-min (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_2af3a72f-6a24-4c06-8a5f-670e69d2787f_embedded242134583
Pochettino embraces Christian Eriksen after the final whistle (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_2af3a72f-6a24-4c06-8a5f-670e69d2787f_embedded242134876
Pochettino applauds the fans at full-time (Nick Potts/PA)

Press Association

The Left Wing: Jacob Stockdale's finishing, Jack McGrath goes north and the future of the breakdown

In association with Aldi

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport