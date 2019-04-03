-
In pictures: The first Premier League match at Tottenham’s new stadium
Tottenham celebrated the opening of their new state-of-the-art stadium with a 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace.
Here, Press Association Sport picks out some of the best images from an historic day in Spurs’ history.
Press Association