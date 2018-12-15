Liverpool and Manchester United have produced some memorable moments when they have met over the years.

In pictures: Some of the past meetings between Liverpool and United

Here, Press Association Sport looks back at some of the stand-out images from some of those fixtures.

Manchester United’s Denis LAw, in mid air, right, sees the ball just elude Liverpool goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence’s fingers to go over the bar in the First Division match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Tommy Smith and Chris Lawler are watching. United won 3-0.

Manchester United’s Lou Macari (l) fires the ball past Liverpool’s Tommy Smith (r)

Liverpool versus Manchester United in the FA Charity Shield match at Wembley.

Dream return for Eric Cantona as he celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot for Manchester United against Liverpool on his return to Premiership football at Old Trafford

THIS PICTURE CAN ONLY BE USED WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF AN EDITORIAL FEATURE. NO WEBSITE/INTERNET USE UNLESS SITE IS REGISTERED WITH FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION PREMIER LEAGUE. Manchester United’s Nicky Butt (right) makes an unorthadox challenge against Liverpool’s Robbie Fowler during the FA Carling Premiership game at Anfield, Liverpool.

Manchester United’s Nemanja Vidic (right) fouls Liverpool’s Steven Gerrard (left).

**ALTERNATE CROP** Liverpool’s Steven Gerrard (centre) shouts into a television camera as he celebrates scoring his side’s second goal of the game from a free-kick

Players from both sides get involved in a altercation after a tackle from Liverpool’s Rodriguez Maxi on Manchester United’s Rafael Da Silva

Liverpool’s Luis Suarez (left) refuses to shake the hand of Manchester United’s Patrice Evra prior to kick-off

Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini

Liverpool’s Steven Gerrard (second left) is shown the red card by referee Martin Atkinson during the Barclays Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho scores his side’s first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

