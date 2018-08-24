Sport Soccer

Friday 24 August 2018

In pictures: Manchester United v Tottenham previous meetings

Spurs head to Old Trafford on Sunday looking to maintain their perfect start to the new Premier League season.

Romelu Lukaku helped Manchester United beat Tottenham in last season’s FA Cup semi-final. (Adam Davy/PA)
By Press Association Sport staff

Manchester United host Tottenham in the Premier League on Monday night.

Spurs head to Old Trafford looking to maintain their 100 per cent start to the new campaign.

United, meanwhile, are out to bounce back from defeat at Brighton.

Here, we take a look back at a selection of previous matches between the two teams in Press Association pictures.

Spurs forward Jimmy Greaves, far left, scored a fine solo effort against United in a 5-1 Division One victory at White Hart Lane during 1965. (PA Archive)
Manchester United star George Best, left, enjoyed some club battles against Northern Ireland team-mate and Spurs goalkeeper Pat Jennings. (PA Archive)
Bryan Robson, centre, celebrates as United score during the 4-2 win over Spurs at Old Trafford in December 1983. (PA Archive)
United forward Teddy Sheringham, centre, celebrates scoring for the champions against his former club at Old Trafford in May 2000. (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Dutchman Ruud van Nistelrooy was on target as United produced a memorable comeback to win 5-3 at White Hart Lane in September 2001. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Archive)
A fresh-faced Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Tottenham at Old Trafford in March 2004. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tottenham finally ended a 23-year wait for a league victory at Old Trafford with a 3-2 win during September 2012. (Martin Rickett/PA)
England captain Harry Kane, left, was out of luck at Wembley as Spurs lost their 2018 FA Cup semi-final against United. (Nick Potts/PA)

