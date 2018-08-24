-
In pictures: Manchester United v Tottenham previous meetings
Manchester United host Tottenham in the Premier League on Monday night.
Spurs head to Old Trafford looking to maintain their 100 per cent start to the new campaign.
United, meanwhile, are out to bounce back from defeat at Brighton.
Here, we take a look back at a selection of previous matches between the two teams in Press Association pictures.
