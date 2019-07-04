-
In pictures: Frank Lampard’s career at Chelsea and Derby
Frank Lampard has returned to Chelsea as their new head coach on a three-year deal.
Lampard enjoyed a highly-successful 13-year spell as a player at Stamford Bridge, becoming the club’s record goalscorer and winning three Premier League titles and the Champions League.
The 41-year-old began his managerial career in impressive fashion, guiding Derby to the Championship play-off final in his first season at the helm.
Here, PA takes a look back at some of the best pictures from Lampard’s career at both clubs.
