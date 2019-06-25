Sport Soccer

Tuesday 25 June 2019

In pictures: Frank Lampard’s career at Chelsea and Derby

Lampard enjoyed a highly-successful 13-year spell as a player at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been granted permission to speak to Frank Lampard (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Chelsea have been granted permission to speak to Frank Lampard (Rebecca Naden/PA)

By Press Association Sport staff

Chelsea have been given permission to speak to Derby boss Frank Lampard about their vacant managerial post.

Lampard enjoyed a highly-successful 13-year spell as a player at Stamford Bridge, becoming the club’s record goalscorer and winning three Premier League titles and the Champions League.

The 41-year-old began his managerial career in impressive fashion, guiding Derby to the Championship play-off final in his first season at the helm.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look back at some of the best pictures from Lampard’s career at both clubs.

ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded21441369
Lampard joined Chelsea from West Ham in 2001 (Martyn Hayhow/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded22375759
He soon became a key player and shone brightly following Jose Mourinho’s appointment in 2004, scoring some important goals (Martin Rickett/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded22392056
And a first Premiership title soon followed as Mourinho’s Chelsea won the league in the 2004-05 season (Rebecca Naden/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded22391874
Lampard, centre, admires the trophy with Mourinho and his team-mates (Rebecca Naden/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded22604628
Lampard continued to be a regular on the scoresheet as the 2005-06 campaign got under way (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded23492926
And he was lifting the league trophy again at the end of the season as Chelsea went back-to-back (Andrew Parsons/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded24103780
Lampard celebrates after scoring at the Nou Camp during Chelsea’s Champions League draw against Barcelona (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded24426476
Frank Lampard lifted the League Cup in 2007 after Chelsea’s win against Arsenal in the final (Rebecca Naden/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded24670122
And he won yet more silverware later that season as Chelsea secured the FA Cup (Andrew Couldridge/POOL/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded25971626
Lampard consoled team-mate John Terry, left, after his penalty miss in Chelsea’s Champions League final defeat to Manchester United in 2008 (Martin Rickett/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded27139021
Lampard scored twice in the second leg as Chelsea beat Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals in 2009 (Rebecca Naden/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded27249387
But he suffered more Champions League heartache in the semi-finals as a late Andres Iniesta goal put Barcelona through at Chelsea’s expense (Rebecca Naden/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded28815783
But the smile returned to Lampard’s face as he celebrated winning the Premier League in May 2010 (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded28849751
…And the FA Cup later that month (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded213311328
Lampard celebrates a Chelsea goal alongside his team-mates in the FA Cup semi-final win over Tottenham in 2012 (Rebecca Naden/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded213455842
He lifted the FA Cup with Terry again in May 2012 after Chelsea’s final triumph over Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded213566548
After a series of disappointments, Lampard finally got his hands on the Champions League trophy in the 2011-12 season following a penalty shoot-out win over Bayern Munich (Owen Humphreys/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded216527837
The Europa League crown followed in 2013 (John Walton/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded219745957
Lampard said goodbye to Chelsea in 2014 (Adam Davy/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded236771844
After bringing the curtain down on his playing career with spells at Manchester City and New York City, Lampard was handed his first managerial job at Derby in 2018 (Simon Cooper/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded238760723
Lampard was reunited with his old manager Mourinho as Derby drew Manchester United in the League Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded238763215
And he got the better of Mourinho as Derby won that contest on penalties (Martin Rickett/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded239279465
Lampard celebrates in Derby’s victory over promotion rivals Sheffield United (Nigel French/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded239441222
He got a very warm welcome as he returned to Stamford Bridge for Derby’s League Cup defeat to Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded240666801
He celebrated following Derby’s shoot-out win over Southampton in the FA Cup third round replay (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded241439352
But the Rams’ league progress stalled somewhat, with Derby losing to rivals Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in February (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded242895829
After finishing sixth in the league, Lampard’s Derby beat Leeds in the play-off semi-finals thanks to a 4-2 away win in the second leg (Nick Potts/PA)
ipanews_2c3742af-80f2-43e0-9ee2-cc8813142442_embedded243165365
But the 2018-19 season ultimately ended in disappointment as Derby lost to Aston Villa in the play-off final (John Walton/PA)

Press Association

The Throw-In: Why Kerry are not top contenders to challenge Dublin in All-Ireland race

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport