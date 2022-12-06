‘In order to grow we need more money’ – Fan-owned Cobh Ramblers to look for investment

Cobh Ramblers have admitted that they need to consider a move away from their fan-owned model and look for outside investment to sustain the club’s future.

The Co Cork club have enjoyed some moments in the spotlight in recent weeks, with the celebration of their 100th anniversary and also praise from ex-player Roy Keane, in his role as World Cup analyst on ITV, as he thanked the club for their part in his career progression.

Along with Bohemians, Finn Harps and Sligo Rovers, Cobh Ramblers are a fully fan-owned outfit: only last week Cork City members voted to hand over control of their club to Kildare businessman Dermot Usher, ending Cork’s 12-year stint as a member-owned club. Other League of Ireland clubs are either owned outright by individuals or have a hybrid model, like Shamrock Rovers.

But Cobh may now follow the lead of their Munster rivals Cork. Earlier today, a club statement said “in order for us now, to execute our growth plans and actualise our ambitions we require inward investment”. And while club chairman Bill O’Leary insists that a change in ownership is not guaranteed, the club need to look at their options.

“We have a good foundation but in order to grow, we need more money, it’s as simple as that, we don’t want to stand still. We are member-owned, every member has a right to vote and the members will decide on this,” O’Leary told independent.ie.

“If the right investment proposal comes in we can look at it but we still need the backing of the members and the members will only vote for it if they are happy.”

He admits there is some sadness that control of a club that has survived for as long as the state may need to pass into private hands and while O’Leary does see the potential for the likes of Bohs to remain as fan-owned, there are constraints.

“There is some regret but the members understand that aligning money with ambition, the members would agree that’s the right way,” he says.

“A population centre in Dublin can sustain a fan-owned club for Bohs but we can’t do that in Cobh. Being member-owned is a great philosophy but does it allow you generate the revenue you need to survive?

“We are highly-regarded and well known as a club, we’ve helped to produce so many players, we have punched above our weight. We are proud to represent Cobh, a town that’s on the up, but this is the right time to at least dip our toes in the water and see what’s there.

“The current board have done all we can to put in place structures, with a sound financial base, we are a well-run club and we’re in a good place financially. But to take the leap and meet our ambitions, to do right by the players and the supporters, we need to look at this option as it’s becoming more and more difficult financially, in terms of player wages we are nowhere near being competitive. Nothing may come of this and we may stay as we are but we have to consider it. The money required on the playing side will only increase.

“We also have a big Sports Capital Grant which we need to co-fund, we need to fund our academy and we want to attract players.”

Cobh also plan to extend their reach into the women’s game. They will add an U19 team in 2023 to the U17 side already in existence and a senior women’s team is also on the agenda. “We see that as a huge growth area for us, hopefully women’s football will explode with the World Cup in 2023, but that has to be funded too,” O’Leary says