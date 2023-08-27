In-form Adam Idah insists confidence is key to helping Norwich’s promotion push

Norwich City's Adam Idah celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship win over Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium

Ireland striker Adam Idah feels that confidence is a key factor to his game after hitting a goal and an assist in Norwich City’s 4-0 rout over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Having netted his first Championship goal of the season earlier this month, Idah made it two goals in four games after replacing the injured Josh Sargent in the 14th minute, while he also supplied a fine cross for Jon Rowe's strike.

It’s just the start to the new campaign the Corkman, and Stephen Kenny, would have wanted, particularly after missing the first half of last season with a knee injury and scoring just twice in 23 league appearances upon his return.

Capping off a fun afternoon in the rain pic.twitter.com/QETbrAhe0n — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 26, 2023

The 22-year-old said there was a period in the Premier League two seasons ago where he had his confidence but feels like he has it back now as the Canaries eye a return to the top-flight.

“That’s the type of player I am, I have to play off confidence,” Idah told the Pink Un after the win, which leaves David Wagner’s side joint-second in the table after four games.

“There was probably a period in the Premier League two years ago where I had that spell of games where I was doing quite well and that was when I was confident. I need that as a player.

“At the start of this season, I’ve had that confidence and I need to keep it up. I want to help the team as much as I can. If it’s getting an assist or a goal then it is great for me and great for the team. We all want the same thing and that is to get back in the top league.”

This season, Idah feels he is now more capable of handling the highs and lows that a football career can bring and stressed the importance of staying optimistic.

“You’re always going to have ups and downs,” he added.

“I’ve learned over the years that it’s always going to happen no matter what job you do. That’s one thing I’ve learned this season, to not think of the negatives.”

Idah’s form is also good news for Ireland boss Kenny, who names his squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and the Netherlands this Thursday.

After missing four successive international camps through injury, 16-cap Idah returned to feature in March’s home defeat to France before scoring his first goal in green against Gibralatar at Lansdowne Road last June.