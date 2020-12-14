Impressive Collins leads way for Irish strikers after Luton treble

It was billed as a season where a new crop of Ireland strikers would announce themselves on the English stage. But it's 30-year-old James Collins who is currently the stand-out Irish attacker in the top two divisions across the water with his hat-trick for Luton against Preston on Saturday highlighting the fact.

His tally in all competitions this season is nine, with his league tally standing at six. Granted, it's not a stunning return, yet he's outperforming his rivals for a place in Stephen Kenny's squad.

Collins was out of the frame initially under the new manager but was called into the squad for the November games, although he was unable to end Ireland's goal drought.

"I've got a goalscorer that was absolutely clinical today," said Luton boss Nathan Jones, reflecting on a 3-0 victory in his 200th game in charge, adding that Collins had worked with club legend Mick Harford on his movement and that came to fruition in his conversion of a long range pass for the opening goal.

Former Ireland U-21 international Glen Rea also made a positive contribution to Luton's success, a player revitalised following a luckless run with injuries.

Scathing

By contrast, Seani Maguire again had to settle for a frustrating cameo off the bench for Preston, with his Irish colleague Alan Browne scathing about the team's performance.

Maguire has only one league goal to his name this term, with James McClean's brace the next best after Collins at that level in terms of Kenny's forward options.

Adam Idah nabbed one goal for Norwich before he was struck down by injury while Troy Parrott is still waiting to get off the mark after a delayed start to his Millwall career. He was substituted just before the hour mark in a 3-0 reverse at Middlesbrough.

Aaron Connolly has been the stand-out at Premier League level without having the goals to match some of his performances with Callum Robinson unable to build on his brace against Chelsea in September. Collins has been more consistent in terms of hitting the net - especially as he had a Covid-related break in October.

Meanwhile, it was another good weekend for ex-Dundalk midfielder Jamie McGrath with the Meath man scoring for the third St Mirren game on the trot by registering the only goal in their away win at Motherwell.

St Mirren's Waterford-born manager Jim Goodwin added McGrath to his Irish contingent last January - there were five in his starting side on Saturday.

Back home, Drogheda boss Tim Clancy has signed Gary Deegan from relegated Shelbourne to aid the Boynesiders' Premier Division tilt.

