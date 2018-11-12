I’m tired, but I’m happy, says Chelsea star Hazard

Eden Hazard is enjoying himself at Chelsea , despite feeling fatigued following his recent exertions.

Eden Hazard is enjoying himself at Chelsea, despite feeling fatigued following his recent exertions.

The 27-year-old has been in sparkling form in recent months, helping Belgium to third at the World Cup before making a significant contribution to Chelsea’s 12-match unbeaten Premier League start, with seven goals.

Hazard missed three games with a back injury and played 90 minutes for the first time since October 20 against Manchester United in Sunday’s bad-tempered goalless draw with Everton.

NEW RECORD 🙌



This is the first time in English top-flight history that 3 clubs have remained unbeaten in their opening 12 games of the season (Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea) pic.twitter.com/BXkUeL3H0c — Premier League (@premierleague) November 11, 2018

Chelsea extended their unbeaten start to the season to sit four points behind leaders Manchester City and two adrift of Liverpool in third ahead of their next game, against Tottenham at Wembley on November 24.

“Believe me, I am tired,” Hazard told talkSPORT.

“But I think I’m in good condition to play. Last year I got an injury with my ankle for three months. So that’s why I’m fresh now.

“And when you are happy on the pitch you can try some things. I’m just enjoying myself.”

Eden Hazard is enjoying his football at present (Adam Davy/PA Images)

Hazard’s contract expires in June 2020 and his long-term future has been often discussed.

The forward joined Chelsea from Lille in June 2012 and has admitted he is uncertain whether to sign a contract extension at Stamford Bridge or seek a “dream” move to Real Madrid.

For the moment, thoughts of the future are on hold.

“For the last seven years (sic) with Chelsea, I have always enjoyed myself,” Hazard added.

“When I am on the pitch I try to give happiness, first to me and then to the fans who are watching the game.

“At the moment, we are doing well and that’s why I am doing well. So I am happy to play at the moment.”

Jordan Pickford was pleased with Everton’s point at Chelsea (Steven Paston/PA Images)

Everton are ninth, one point behind Manchester United, and next play Cardiff before the Merseyside derby with Liverpool on December 2.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford believes the Toffees will take confidence from the performance and result at Stamford Bridge.

“I think everyone is happy with a point,” Pickford said on evertonfc.com.

“It shows our team spirit is quality and our group is working really hard.

“We want to progress as a group and get up the table as high as we can and it starts with team spirit. You can’t beat a clean sheet.

“We’ve got new signings this year and we’ve improved as a squad.

“The quality in our squad has been good and it’s a great challenge for everyone.”

