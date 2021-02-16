'I'm sick talking about it because nothing gets done' – Neil Lennon speaks out against James McClean abuse

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has called on sporting bodies and social media companies to stop issuing statements and take real action to protect footballers such as Ireland international James McClean in the face of anti-Irish abuse.

And the Co Armagh man, who been issued with death threats both in Northern Ireland and Scotland, has expressed his support for McClean.

That show of solidarity from Lennon came hours after McClean's club, Stoke City, also came out to back the player and said they would "continue to work with the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice".

McClean, in a post on Instagram, and his wife Erin, on Twitter, have both outlined the extent of abuse which has come their way, with McClean's wife admitting that the abuse was almost on a daily basis.

Irish International James McClean and partner Erin O'Connor. (North West Newspix)

Irish International James McClean and partner Erin O'Connor. (North West Newspix)

"You put yourself in his shoes. People threatening to burn his house, threaten his family, constantly on a daily basis. You'd be looking over your shoulder every five minutes," Lennon said.

"I've been through it myself and it's a lonely place. I hope he gets the right support. It's okay people putting out statements saying we are going to support it, do it, show it. The pressure on football in its own right is starting to put on these social media platforms, it should have been done a long time ago.

"How would you do your job if people were threatening you and your family? It would be so difficult for you. People will say he (James) is well paid but he is not well paid to take abuse from all and sundry about his background or his religion.

"These social media platforms don't display any accountability or look after the people on the end of this constant abuse, whether it be racial, whether it be sectarian, whether it be personal or whether it be social. It's a real poison in modern day society," added Lennon.

"It's more prevalent in football because it is so much more public and out there. It’s disgusting and I'm sick and fed up talking about it now because nothing gets done.

"It's about time these people were named, shamed and dealt with by the police or the courts because it is totally unacceptable.

"It's almost like it's alright to do it now. It's almost as if your own personal thoughts can be put out on a public platform. Maybe you've had a few drinks, you don't mean it but it's out there and you have no regard for the recipient.

"I'm seeing it a lot in English football now, it's got to come to a head. I'm glad these associations, I'm glad Sky as a public platform are making it really relevant now. It's been too long. It's been going on for far too long."

Online Editors