‘I'm proud to say I'm an Irish citizen now’ – Yassine En Neyah now hopes for new Shelbourne deal

Moroccan-born winger Yassine En Neyah has spoken of his relief to finally secure Irish citizenship after a long road.

Born in Morocco to a local father and French mother, En Neyah moved to Ireland when he was eight and his football talent quickly allowed him to stand out.

However, he was unable to play for Ireland competitively at underage level because he needed his papers to be processed.

En Neyah moved to Nottingham Forest as a teenager and played in an FA Cup game against Chelsea in January 2020.

Last summer, he came home to play for Shelbourne and he is currently waiting to find out if he is in Damien Duff's plans.

His story featured in a virtual citizenship ceremony held on Monday evening which was presented by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

"When I came here, I got into football and found a platform I need," said En Neyah.

"When I went to Corduff, I played with some of my friends and that's where I caught the eye of Corduff FC. I was surprised by how welcoming people were.

"I'm proud to say I'm an Irish citizen now. Now I can continue and try and represent Ireland at a high level.

"There's a lot of criteria that I needed to require and with the help of the FAI and my Irish football clubs, I've been able to get there, I feel like I'm home, I'm one of the people here, I'm proud to be Irish and I can finally say it and can finally put on a green shirt."