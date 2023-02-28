‘I’m only human’ – Rotheram’s Irish striker Chiedozie Ogbene ends three-month goal drought

Ireland man Chiedozie Ogbene expressed his relief after ending a three-month goal drought for Rotherham United as he admitted that he was affected by transfer speculation.

Ogebene came up with a key goal for the Millers to earn them a 1-1 draw away to Swansea City, the Welsh side booed off the park by their own supporters after they dropped points.

For Swansea supporters, seeing Ogbene score was a case of what might have been as they were strongly linked with the Cork native during the transfer window.

Ogbene ended up staying with the club despite numerous links and he said afterwards that discussion about his future had held back his form, that goal on Tuesday night his first since December.

“I’d like to say the transfer speculation didn’t affect me, but I’m only human and I think it did,” he said.

"It’s a very important point at this stage of the season with only 13 or 14 games left, and we need points as soon as possible, this is a tough league and to come away from home with a point is big.

"We are tough on ourselves, we’re disappointed we didn’t get the three points, we gave it our all in the second half.

"It’s not about our budget, The team we have is capable of staying in this division, we have proved that, we just need consistency but we are building on that.”

Manager Matt Taylor says there is more to come from Ogbene. “So much is expected of Chieo and he has a big responsibility. He is still learning his game and you are not going to perform at your best in every game in this league.

"He’s still gaining experience in the Championship and I have no qualms with Chieo. I’m pleased he got his goal because that is the only thing that he has been lacking in recent weeks,” Taylor said.

“It was a strange looking goal as Shane (Ferguson) slipped when he delivered the ball, while Chieo (Ogbene) put the ball in despite being on the floor.

He is still expected to leave United in the summer and Swansea boss Russell Martin, whose club were keen on Ogbene last month, says he will be in demand.

“I think he has something we don’t possess very much of which is real power and pace. He does a great job for Rotherham and I’m sure if he leaves there in the summer, he’ll be of huge benefit and value to whoever he plays for,” Martin said.