Neil Lennon admits he has big shoes to fill after taking over from Brendan Rodgers at Celtic.

Neil Lennon admits he has big shoes to fill after taking over from Brendan Rodgers at Celtic.

'I'm not as volatile' - Neil Lennon says he has mellowed since his first stint in charge of Celtic

Lennon, who won three league titles and two Scottish Cups in just over four years in a previous stint as Hoops boss, is back in charge for the rest of the season following Rodgers' sudden departure to Leicester.

Lennon now has the chance to guide Celtic to a third consecutive treble - they are eight points clear of Rangers with the Betfred Cup already in the trophy room and with a William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final against Hibernian, whom Lennon left in January, to come at Easter Road on Saturday.

"It was a no-brainer, I'm very grateful to be here. The board have put their faith in me to see out the season," he said.

"The most important thing is the club. They've lost a manager who will go down as one of the greats. I've got big shoes to fill.

"The team's been unbelievable under Brendan. When I took over the last time the club was in a very different position."

Lennon says he has mellowed since his first spell in charge at Parkhead.

"I'm not as volatile I don't think. I wanted to take on the world when I first took over," he added.

"I think you learn from that, but I've still got that energy and that will to win. That will always be with me.

"I don't want to be compared with Brendan, I know some people will do that. Brendan has his way and it's been fantastic, and I have my way."

Asked whether he wanted the role beyond the end of the season, Lennon said: "It's not up to me. I'm not even thinking about that, the club comes first. It's about the club and the players.

"This is a club decision and come the summer it will be another club decision, what the board think is best for the club going forward.

"These opportunities come round once in a lifetime, and it's come round twice in a lifetime for me."

Online Editors