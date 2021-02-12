'I'm hoping we can continue this journey' - 38-year-old Wes Hoolahan scoops Player of the Month award

Former Ireland international Wes Hoolahan wants to "continue the journey" after the 38-year-old was named as player of the month in League Two.

Hoolahan started five of the six league games in January for a Cambridge United side which is top of the League Two table and heading for promotion, and the divisional award is a tribute to the veteran's staying power.

"It's been a great month. We won so many games and went through January unbeaten, so it really has been a positive month. It's certainly been nice to get the assists and a couple of goals to go with it. I'm delighted to win this award, but I couldn't have done it without any of the other lads," said Hoolahan.

"It's going really well, I'm hoping we can continue this journey and pick up plenty more points along the way.”

Hoolahan has scored four goals in 22 games for Cambridge this season.

Online Editors