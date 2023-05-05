‘I’m good enough to play for Ireland with one leg, but I wasn’t good enough when I had two’

Amputee football is opening new doors for some who thought they’d never play the game they love again

“We want people to say ‘wow’, not ‘awh’.

Eight words from IAFA co-founder Simon Baker which get to the core of what the sport is all about.

For some, amputee football has proved to be a lifeline, a new beginning, a chance to pull on the green jersey, travel the world and achieve great things.

Breaking into any Ireland squad is difficult, but for James Conroy, the initial step of attending his first training session in 2013 proved the most challenging one to take.

“The perception for me was that you’d go down, roll the ball to each other, pat each other on the back and go home. That’s not what I was about,” the Ireland and Bohemians goalkeeper told theIrish Independent.

“When someone approaches you to play a disability sport, and you don’t really feel disabled, it’s a bit of a psychological barrier you have to break. I didn’t want to play, I already played mainstream soccer and Gaelic football.

“I was born without my right hand, and I’d actually forget that. It may sound mad, but I think if you chatted to the lads, we kind of forget. A lot of the lads would be the same with their legs.

“It’s hard to get amputee players. We know there are more out there and I’d be fairly certain a lot of them would feel the way I felt, because you are accepting you are a disabled person. It’s that kind of thing that’s probably holding people back.

“But within five minutes of being down there it was the total opposite of what I thought it would be. I’m so glad I went and I’ve been hooked on it ever since.”

While the Irish team was first formed in 2011, amputee club football has also grown rapidly in recent years with Bohs, Shamrock Rovers and Cork City competing in the national league.

Bohemians captain Garry Hoey. Photo: Justin Burke

The 2023 season kicked off earlier this month with Bohs looking to defend their title, while additional players from Scotland lined out too.

“We felt we needed a league to be playing competitive football more often,” said Conroy, who has captained Ireland at three major tournaments.

“The league started in 2018 and we have invited players over from Scotland to join too. There’s six games in all with two played already, but it will be very competitive.

“Playing for Ireland is hard to put into words. It doesn’t hit you until you start talking about it. To be standing in an Ireland shirt and travelling the world is mind-blowing. It’s a massive honour.”

Many League of Ireland supporters will be familiar with Christy McElligott’s story. Also a founding member of the IAFA, McElligott won a Premier Division title under Brian Kerr at St Patrick’s Athletic in 1996 before he lost his leg in a road accident five years later. But since then, the Dubliner has worked tirelessly to promote amputee football in his role with the FAI, as well as playing for and managing the international side.

“Some people think, ‘I don’t want to make a fool of myself playing football with one leg’,” said McElligott, who is the FAI’s Football For All development officer and also plays for Shamrock Rovers.

“We’re trying to convert people into becoming football players. When most people from the outside look at disability sports, they kind of feel, ‘aren’t they great?’, not looking at them as an athlete first and foremost.

“Without having the accident and becoming an amputee, these doors would never have opened for me. I look at it more as a blessing more so than anything else. It’s a remarkable game to be involved in.”

Bohemians captain Garry Hoey says amputee football has made a huge impact on his life.

Since losing his leg in an accident 13 years ago, he has represented Ireland at three World Cups and two European Championships.

“I thought I would never play football again,” admitted Hoey. “But I gave it a go and have never looked back. It’s very important to me.

“I’m privileged. I’m good enough to play for Ireland with one leg, but I wasn’t good enough when I had two legs. It’s a blessing in disguise. I would have never been able to represent my country if I still had two legs. I have come to terms with what happened to me, I made the most of a bad situation and travelled the world.”

So what’s next for this Irish side? England visit Dublin for a friendly double-header this weekend, while Nations League clashes against France, Germany and Italy await in September before next year’s Euros.

Funding and player availability are two of the sport’s biggest challenges at the moment, but McElligott is determined to grow the sport and encourages anyone interested to get involved.

“The biggest thing for us is participation and making sure we have fresh faces coming in,” he added.

“We have had a great opportunity over the last number of years and we want to make sure new faces can come in and become international players in their own right.

“Our sport is very unique, don’t disregard it straight away. Come and hear the players’ stories. I guarantee if you try it, you will always want to come back. It’s a remarkable game to be involved in.”

“It’s important to get the message across that it changes lives,” Conroy added. “There are people who may lose a leg this year, and may feel like their lives have been taken from them. But if you give amputee football a chance it can open up new doors. It’s really powerful. It’s just a new direction, rather than a life sentence.”