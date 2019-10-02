Stephen Kenny says he was fortunate to be in Sweden when he was struck down by illness after Ireland's U-21 qualifying win in Kalmar last month.

'I'm feeling very well' - Ireland U21 boss Stephen Kenny back to full health after scare in Sweden

The Dubliner had an extended stay in Sweden after taking ill at the airport ahead of the team's flight back home.

He was reluctant to discuss the nature of his health scare as he named his U-21 squad for next week's sold-out game with Italy, but did acknowledge he was in the right place at the right time.

"I'm feeling very well," said Kenny, speaking today. "There's probably not a better health system you could have than Sweden.

"It wasn't the worst place to be not well in. I'm fine now. I was in England last weekened, and was in England again yesterday."

There was surprise when Mick McCarthy opted against calling up any of Kenny's U-21 squad for the senior trip to Georgia, but Aaron Connolly and Troy Parrott were a part of the senior manager's 41-man long list.

Kenny feels there is still a chance that Brighton starlet Connolly will be required by McCarthy, much as he would love to have him for the Italy game and the subsequent trip to Iceland.

"I think the possibility exists that Aaron Connolly could be called up at any time," said Kenny.

"He's the most likely of the squad at the moment. He's in our squad and preparing for the Italian game. He's the closest I think to the senior squad.

"I'd love to have him for the games against Italy and Iceland but, if doesn't happen, I'd be delighted for him also. That's the natural progression."

Online Editors