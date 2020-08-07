'I'm delighted it's happened' - Ireland defender Richard Keogh gets chance to relaunch career with MK Dons

Ireland defender Richard Keogh will try and relaunch his career in League One after a move to MK Dons.

Keogh was under contract for another year at Derby County, where he had been club captain, but he had been in dispute with the club over the fallout from a drink-driving incident last year.

Keogh (33) suffered a season-ending injury while he was a passenger in a car driver by a team-mate who was later convicted of drink driving, the club reprimanding Keogh for what they said was a breach of club rules and reducing the terms of his contract and it seemed unlikely he would play for the Rams again.

He was linked with a move to Ipswich Town but now MK Dons have swooped to sign the 33-year-old. "I'm delighted it's happened, it's been a long time coming but it felt like the right thing for me to get back to playing football," he said. "I have some hard work to do but I feel I can contribute here. This is a great place to play football, they play an attacking brand of football and people buy in to that."

Keogh's international career was halted by that injury but Mick McCarthy, when he was in place as Ireland boss, did not rule out a return for the defender and Stephen Kenny will retain Keogh as an option.

