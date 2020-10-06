‘I’m confident I can turn it around’, says Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga, pictured, has pointed towards a brighter future with Chelsea and Spain despite Edouard Mendy’s arrival at Stamford Bridge (Glyn Kirk/PA)

Kepa Arrizabalaga has vowed to fight for his Chelsea future after losing his place to new recruit Edouard Mendy.

Spain star Kepa became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when he joined the Blues from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, but the 26-year-old has struggled with erratic form.

Boss Frank Lampard brought in Senegal stopper Mendy from Rennes last month, and the £20million signing has quickly impressed at Stamford Bridge.

🗣ï¸ @kepa_46: "Me encuentro bien, fuerte, con confianza. QuizÃ¡s no sea una situaciÃ³n soÃ±ada, pero durante la carrera de futbolista a veces toca vivir momentos asÃ­. Tengo confianza en darle la vuelta y hacerlo lo mejor posible cuando juegue"#SomosEspaÃ±a 🇪🇸#SomosFederaciÃ³n pic.twitter.com/j7pmFwzrNI — SelecciÃ³n EspaÃ±ola de FÃºtbol (@SeFutbol) October 6, 2020

The Blues would have been open to a loan switch for Kepa in the recent window but nothing materialised, and now the Basque native has pledged to get back to his best.

“I feel good, strong, and confident,” Kepa said at a Spain press conference, quoted on the national team’s Twitter account.

“Perhaps it is not a dream situation, but during the soccer career sometimes you have to live moments like this.

“I’m confident I can turn it around and do my best when I play.

“We all want to play. But I don’t think about anything beyond the day-to-day life and focusing on the national team’s matches.

“We have three matches and my focus is on them.

“In the life of a footballer there are ups and downs, but in the end what is in my hands is to work.”

Spain will face Portugal in Lisbon on Wednesday, with Kepa determined to make an impact for the national side.

Targeting a quick breakthrough now in his bid to regain both his form and a regular berth for club and country, Kepa admitted having one eye on next summer’s European Championships.

“I have demonstrated the level that I have, I trust the level that I have and I will continue to demonstrate it; this is the moment to trust yourself,” he said.

“We all know the European Championships are next summer.

“In the medium to long term, things can change. I want to play, I want to be on the field and I will work for that.”

