‘I’m buzzing with it’ – Robbie Brady says he’s back to his best following first full game in three months

Robbie Brady says he's back to his best after completing a rare 90 minutes for his club.

Brady has played 25 times for club and country this season, but Saturday's 2-1 win for Preston away to Birmingham was his first full game in three months. Brady was impressive for Preston on a day when Alan Browne scored the winning goal.

“I’m buzzing with it. I’m delighted to get back out there first and foremost, and to get the 90 minutes in is nice. I felt good. I felt strong throughout the game," Brady said after the win.

“It was a battle, especially in the second half. It was good to get the two goals to get the lead and they’re good at what they showed in the second half of the game, but I think sometimes these games are more valuable than if we went and scored another one and seeing it off at 3-0. It shows good character. It shows what we’re about and it shows what fight we’re going to need if we want to have a right push."

Browne's 15th-minute goal gave Preston a 2-0 lead. Lukas Jutkiewicz responded for Birmingham, but Preston held on for a win that boosts confidence ahead of next week's FA Cup tie against Tottenham, a game which Troy Parrott is likely to miss under the terms of his loan move from Spurs.