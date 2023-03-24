‘I’m buzzing and can't wait to get going’ – Joe Hodge honoured to be named Ireland U-21 captain

Wolves midfielder Joe Hodge says he is honoured to be named Ireland U-21 captain for their upcoming Euro 2025 campaign.

Hodge (20) made his U-21 bow in last September’s Euro play-off defeat to Israel, and will captain the side for the first time in Sunday’s friendly against Iceland in Turner’s Cross, the first in Cork for 14 years.

The Manchester native is highly rated at Wolves, progressing from the academy to the first-team after signing from Manchester City in August 2021.

He has made 10 first-team appearances for Julen Lopetegui’s side so far this term, with the Wolves boss blocking a potential loan move away last month to keep him at the club, while he has also captained Wolves’ U-21s.

“Obviously it's an honour to be captain of your country at U-21s, I'm buzzing and can't wait to get going,” said Hodge, who has represented Ireland since 2017 through his Dublin grandmother.

"It's not about one person being the leader, you need a team of leaders. It was like that in the last campaign with Conor Coventry, Lee O'Connor and Brian Maher, to name a few, and if we show anything like they did in this campaign we'll be set well."

"I've long been a big admirer of Joe and he is one of a number of players in this squad who played with us in the last campaign,” added manager Jim Crawford.

“He'll be able to share that experience with this new group of players and show those leadership qualities. Joe has had a fantastic season with his club and I'm excited to see him captain his country."

In team news, Shelbourne’s Kian Leavy and St Patrick’s Athletic’s Jay McGrath have been added to the squad ahead of Sunday’s friendly, while Cork City midfielder Matt Healy misses out with injury.