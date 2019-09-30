'I'm a long way down the pecking order' - Roy Keane on management return as he pours praise on Alex Ferguson

Roy Keane fears he may not get a chance to resume his management career, as he suggested his reputation for falling out with players may end his hopes of a return to the game.

Former Ireland and Manchester United captain Keane has not managed a club side since he left Ipswich in January 2011, with his spell as an assistant alongside Martin O'Neill in the Republic of Ireland set-up notable for high profile fall-outs with senior players.

While Keane has stated he has a desire to return to the game in a management role, he told Sky Sports that those ambitions may have been ended by the controversy he has created over the course of his career.

"I think it's going to be a long way back for me," he said when asked about his managerial amitions. "I want to give it another crack and hopefully I deserve another opportunity.

"I think you are always learning. I felt there was a lot of good stuff I've done, whether it was at Sunderland. I was disappointed with my stuff at Ipswich and then obviously working with Martin was brilliant.

"Fingers crossed, you need to get a bit of luck getting the right club, but my concern is your reputation. I'm a long way down the pecking order with some clubs and it's a long way back for me to try and get a good club, but we'll see."

Keane served up an unusually calm performance as he made his debut in the Monday Night Football studio, with his familiar animosity towards his former foes replaced with unfamiliar humility as he poured praise on his former United manager Alex Ferguson and his old Nottingham Forest manager Brian Clough.

The Irishman has rarely offered any platitudes towards Ferguson since their relationship ended in acrimonious fashion when he left United in 2005, but he offered up different sentiments on this occasion.

"I remember when I first went to United, some of the other players would go up and have a cup of tea with Ferguson," he added. "Robbo (Bryan Robson) would be up there, Brucie (Steve Bruce), Palli (Gary Pallister), they would be all having a chit-chat. I never wanted that relationship with any manager I worked under.

"When I became the captain, I think there was huge respect between us. Unfortunately that was lost at the end, but ultimately I look back under my time with Alex Ferguson and he was a brilliant manager.

"The brilliance of Alex Ferguson and Brian Clough would be that you are in a massive situation either in pre-season or at half-time and I always felt they said the right thing at the right time. Just what the team needed, just what the player needed.

"They would always get it spot on. I would sit back and think it was brilliant. They always said the right things and you didn't want to let Alex Ferguson down. I remember one day against Aston Villa and I was terrible in the first half. He just looked at me and that was all it needed. It was like a dagger in the heart. I was letting this man down, I was letting my club down. He was brilliant.

"He was very, very good to me, there is no getting away from that. These things happened towards the end, but it doesn't take away from my twelve-and-a-half years at United.

"I think we both loved winning. We both wanted the best for Manchester United. He was critical of me at the end and saying I was running the dressing room, but senior players do that. I was running the dressing room at the end. Players pool, organising Christmas functions... that was all part of my role and I don't feel I crossed the line to think I was more important than the players.

"Did I make a few mistakes and make calls wrong? Probably, but I felt I got a few things right in terms of helping players, trying to help them train properly.

"I see a lot of stories that I was very hard on them, but I wasn't there to be pals with everybody. I wasn't a great one for speeches, I tried to lead by example."

