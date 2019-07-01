Celtic's treble treble squad made a good first impression on new boy Christopher Jullien after he joined them in Switzerland.

'I'll fit in well with the players' - Celtic's £7m signing Christopher Jullien impressed by squad

The 26-year-old French centre-half became the Hoops' first summer addition when he completed a move from Toulouse on a four-year deal reportedly worth £7million.

Jullien arrived at the team hotel on Sunday night ahead of the Parkhead club's third and final game of their pre-season tour, against FC St Gallen on Tuesday.

He met his new team-mates on Monday morning and, together with fellow new signing Luca Connell, took part in his first training session after which he spoke in glowing terms about players who have swept the board in Scotland for the past three seasons and who will be aiming for nine consecutive Scottish Premiership titles next season.

"It was good to have the first training session of the season here," he told the club's official website.

"It's been nice to meet the guys and work with the coaches on a plan to have me fit and ready.

"There are some great players here. They haven't become winners by doing nothing.

"There's good talent in this squad and I can't wait to be playing with them.

"The reception has been great. They guys welcomed me at breakfast this morning. I think this group of guys are really nice so it's going to be exciting working with them."

Jullien previously played with striker Odsonne Edouard at Toulouse but that made him no less apprehensive about the possibility of having to sing in front of the squad by way of initiation.

"I'll fit in well with the players," said the former Auxerre and SC Freiburg player.

"The only one I know here is Odsonne. There are a lot of faces and I will remember them quickly. I hope they don't make me sing tonight.

" Hopefully that will be next week because I don't have a song in mind. I will think about it this afternoon and we will see!"

Online Editors