Ilkay Gundogan wants to see consistency from Manchester City after derby victory

Ilkay Gundogan described Manchester City’s derby victory on Saturday as fun and enjoyable but now wants to see its intensity matched consistently.

The champions were dominant in all departments as they eased to a comfortable 2-0 success over arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

An early own goal from Eric Bailly set them on their way before Bernardo Silva added the second on the stroke of half-time after David De Gea had made a string of fine saves.

The best team in town! 💙 pic.twitter.com/yk8ak0jBWd — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) November 6, 2021

City eased the tempo in the second period but showed superb game management to deny United any significant openings and maintain control throughout.

“It was really fun, quite enjoyable,” said midfielder Gundogan.

“It was a great first half where we could have scored more goals. It could have been 3-0 or 4-0 at half-time. Their keeper made some incredible saves.

“The second half was about staying patient, keeping the ball, keeping possession, passing the ball, getting into a certain rhythm and not giving them any chances.

“I don’t remember that they had any chances in the second half.”

City were similarly impressive in claiming a 1-0 win over Chelsea, the current leaders, at Stamford Bridge last month.

We have got some good results in these kind of games this season and obviously it is about repeating that game by game. Ilkay Gundogan

Pep Guardiola’s men have not been able to replicate those standards week-in, week-out however and they suffered a surprise loss to Crystal Palace in their previous Premier League game.

Gundogan said: “The way we approached the game and played throughout the 90 minutes was impressive.

“We have got some good results in these kind of games this season and obviously it is about repeating that game by game.

“Unfortunately we have lost a few points against other teams that was not necessary.

“It is about improving in these kind of games as well, not giving easy points away because the Premier League seems to be more and more competitive every year.

“To win it, the amount of mistakes needs to be so low. These kind of points we drop could be, at the end of the season, very crucial.”

City return to action after the international break with a trip to Everton in a fortnight’s time.